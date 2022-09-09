A Jewel In The Crown Of La Zagaleta

EL UNICO Marbella is undoubtedly a jewel in La Zagaleta’s crown; one of the most impressive properties ever seen in Marbella, and part of a new generation of super living in the region. Art adorns the corridor that leads to the impressive glass staircases taking you up or down a level, in case you don’t wish to use the lift that connects four levels of luxury living. The lower floor is dedicated to entertainment, and its heated indoor pool with integrated Jacuzzi, spa circuit with sauna, Turkish baths, changing rooms and private massage space all enjoy natural light and inspiring Zen-like views of the wooded hills. This is also true of the adults’ entertainment bar and lounge, with movie room and private bowling alley, all adjacent to a children’s playroom that opens up to a comfortable outdoor garden and exterior cinema area. This level also features private guest and staff quarters.

The rooms that house the technical infrastructure of the property are discreetly tucked away, as is a potential panic room, while a discreet and comfortable staff apartment completes the lower level of EL UNICO Marbella. Of the total of nine bedroom suites in the villa, the first floor contains those that form part of the inner circle – the private domain of the family, with three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, dressing areas and terraces for children, a large second master suite for other family configurations, and a master suite that is an apartment in its own right – with a coffee corner, superlative his and hers dressing areas and a state-of-the-art bathroom, not to mention a private terrace with some of the best views from the house.

EL UNICO Marbella is a modern mansion that makes the jaw drop, and is resplendent in art, noble materials, modern luxuries and sculpted views. It is also highly practical and family-friendly. Few villas this size feature so much storage space, and as Steven says, you can never have too much of it, so he’s discreetly provided it throughout the house, as well as a total of four bars and two laundries – including a suction system in all rooms that delivers worn clothes to the washing machines. The pinnacle of this four-storey villa in La Zagaleta is, however, the rooftop leisure space, which includes a bar area, outdoor kitchen, elegant lounging and dining spaces, a floating Jacuzzi that appears to overhang the property, and a solar plant producing roughly 35kWh – making EL UNICO Marbella energy self-sufficient.

Without a doubt a villa that sets new standards, EL UNICO Marbella is the product of the design and construction vision of Stephani Zambrano, who brings a fresh concept of modern luxury and style to these shores, and building expertise of Steven Leyzac.

The result – a new jewel in the crown of La Zagaleta.