In the Beginning

Albert Adrià put his entrepreneurial talents to good use in 2006, when he opened Inopia Classic Bar in Calle Tamarit alongside his childhood friend, Joan Martínez. The establishment quickly came to be considered a groundbreaker in Barcelona’s gastrobar sector, since this was one of the first times that a fine dining chef tried his hand at informal culinary offerings. In 2011, Adrià took another decisive step in his career, signing up with the Iglesias Group – a standard bearing gastronomic concern run by three brothers: Juan Carlos, Borja, and Pedro. The Group’s success can be traced back to popular seafood restaurant Rías de Galicia, opened three decades ago. Currently, it has expanded into consultancy for no less than the Barcelona Football Club, among many other clients.

It’s 41º in Here

41º (now known as 41º Experience), launched in 2011, was elBarri’s first venue. Starting out as a cocktail bar, it aimed to find the perfect marriage between cocktails and snacks, something which El Bulli had already managed to do successfully. Within its first year of existence, the restaurant had formulated a tasting menu, which features 41 haute cuisine creations – including snacks, finger foods, cocktails and drinks – many of which obtain their inspiration from countries as far off as Scandinavia, Mexico, Japan, and the Mediterranean. The dessert list alone is vast, containing eight sweet bites including a green tea and mandarin ‘sable’ and a black grosella meringue with yoghurt ice-cream and lemon. The restaurant achieved its first Michelin star in 2013 and was named the 74th Best Restaurant in the World at the 2014 Food Oscars.