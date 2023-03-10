It isn’t easy to distinguish yourself in the highly competitive modern real estate market. That said, where many choose to follow the general trend, Urbania has always stood out for the desire to be innovative, creative, think a little outside the box, and approach property development from a new angle. It has made the multi-disciplinary project developer not just one of the trend-setting leaders of the industry on a regional and national level, but also prolific in creating landmark developments, ranging from the ground-breaking new housing at Málaga’s Distrito Zeta to the runaway success of Higuerón West, where the commercial team was responsible for some of the most inspired branding campaigns ever seen on the coast.

“We had a lot of fun doing it, but apart from big projects across Spain and also beyond, Urbania is also involved in the creation of boutique developments of luxurious villas in the Marbella area,” says one of the commercial team members. The latest of these, ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA, is perhaps the most select project ever undertaken by the group headed by CEO Tomás Gasset, which as a private equity real estate specialist has been responsible for student accommodation, co-working spaces and also commercial and logistical facilities. “ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA, however, is the pinnacle of what we have achieved in terms of luxury and style, and it breaks the mould of contemporary villas in the region.”