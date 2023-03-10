Among the modern luxury real estate offering of Marbella there is a new lifestyle selection of just five stylish villas. Designed and built by Urbania in collaboration with one of the world’s leading fashion designers, they carry the renowned international fashion brand of ELIE SAAB.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of URBANIA
Among the modern luxury real estate offering of Marbella there is a new lifestyle selection of just five stylish villas. Designed and built by Urbania in collaboration with one of the world’s leading fashion designers, they carry the renowned international fashion brand of ELIE SAAB.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of URBANIA
It isn’t easy to distinguish yourself in the highly competitive modern real estate market. That said, where many choose to follow the general trend, Urbania has always stood out for the desire to be innovative, creative, think a little outside the box, and approach property development from a new angle. It has made the multi-disciplinary project developer not just one of the trend-setting leaders of the industry on a regional and national level, but also prolific in creating landmark developments, ranging from the ground-breaking new housing at Málaga’s Distrito Zeta to the runaway success of Higuerón West, where the commercial team was responsible for some of the most inspired branding campaigns ever seen on the coast.
“We had a lot of fun doing it, but apart from big projects across Spain and also beyond, Urbania is also involved in the creation of boutique developments of luxurious villas in the Marbella area,” says one of the commercial team members. The latest of these, ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA, is perhaps the most select project ever undertaken by the group headed by CEO Tomás Gasset, which as a private equity real estate specialist has been responsible for student accommodation, co-working spaces and also commercial and logistical facilities. “ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA, however, is the pinnacle of what we have achieved in terms of luxury and style, and it breaks the mould of contemporary villas in the region.”
Branded Luxury Homes In Cascada De Camoján
In concept and execution, ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA diverges from many other villa communities on the coast. Pass the private gatehouse in the villa suburb of Cascada de Camoján – the luxurious part of Sierra Blanca – and you’ll notice that the five select 1,000m2 homes set upon 2,000m2 plots have a distinct look and feel. “We wanted to create something a little different,” says a representative of the commercial team, “a contemporary home with a design that reflects the evolution in tastes and priorities, and in so doing offer buyers in this class an alternative option.”
Once again in innovative, trend-leading mode, the development team sat down to create the concept for modern luxury with a fresh new twist. The result is one of the first branded villa projects in Marbella – ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA. Created and designed in collaboration with the famous Lebanese-born couturier, this new collection of five luxurious villas was inspired by the lifestyle feeling of his creations. “In designing the villas, we let ourselves be inspired by quality materials and appealing tones – as is the case with a fashion collection – and took our lead from the sleek modern natural feel of the Mediterranean, especially Ibiza.”
Having developed an inspired architectural style for the villas that blends a cream tone with strong Mediterranean design elements and gilded detailing, the finishing touch was provided by the unrivalled aesthetic touch of ELIE SAAB’s exceptionally crafted interior design using exclusive pieces from the ELIE SAAB Maison Collection – an option available to owners of the villas. “Our furniture collection is inextricably linked to the brand’s DNA,” says Carlo Colombo, creative director of ELIE SAAB Maison. “The resulting collection of furniture and décor pieces is the product of a unique blend of French Art Deco and Middle Eastern influences, and what we aim for is unequalled elegance.”
Made to the highest quality in Italy, ELIE SAAB furnishings are the finishing touch to superlative new Marbella villas. “In fact, it’s easy to see why the ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA take Costa del Sol chic to a new level.”