The agreement to put the technique into practice was formalised by Dr. Jan Tesarik (of the MARGen Clinic in Granada) and Dr. David Landeira (Professor of the Molecular Biochemistry II Department of the University of Granada). The collaboration between these two prestigious scientific institutions will set the technique in motion so that IVF teams will be able to evaluate chromosomal abnormalities in a completely non-invasive fashion, prior to selection of embryos to be implanted in the patient’s uterus.

The new technique allows doctors to significantly reduce the rates of diagnostic errors. As mentioned above, it will also reduce risks to a baby’s health linked to solid biopsies. With the old technique, some cells were inevitably destroyed. Today, the use of embryo cells are not required, since DNA is obtained from the culture used to develop embryos prior to the moment of transfer. It improves accuracy of the results but also the integrity and safety of the embryos being examined.

Dr. Tesarik stated, “We now have a new, non-invasive technique that allows us to select embryos that have no chromosomal anomalies with greater precision and with a lower hypothetical health risk.” Dr. Landeira adds, “The technique allows us to select embryos with a lower probability of chromosomal anomalies via analysis of a material that used to simply be thrown away.”

World Breakthroughs

The above development is just one of many that are making IVF easier, more accurate, and safer than in the past. Additional developments include an improvement in egg freezing technology, which brings the survival rate of frozen eggs up to about 95 per cent; the extension of the life of lab embryos to up to 13 days (which allows for greater insight into the embryonic stage of development); and minimal stimulation IVF (which produces fewer but good quality eggs, while being kinder to the body).

One technique, called three-person IVF, is causing quite an uproar – since it involves adding the DNA of a third person (a female donor), to help protect against genetic diseases. The baby obtains just 0.1 per cent of its DNA from the donor, but this can reduce the chances of them developing specific diseases later in life.