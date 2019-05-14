Engel & Völkers Expands Further into New Developments

By ‘right kind of property’ Smadar means villas and apartments that offer modern architectural styling accompanied by open-plan layouts and state-of-the-art 21st century amenities, as well as quality resale properties in good locations. “With our 50 dedicated agents covering all the main zones of the Marbella area, we have become a leader in resale properties, totalling sales of over €100 million a year,” says Smadar. However, this success also extends to new developments. Proof of this is the fact that Engel & Völkers has sold out most of The Collection – a Golden Mile development of 26 luxury semidetached villas – in the first six months.

“We have an international database of potential buyers looking for properties of this kind, and they are willing to pay a premium if it meets their requirements and is located in a prime position such as the Golden Mile or frontline beach or golf positions from the east to the west of Marbella. Though we continue to specialise in luxury resale homes in the best parts of Marbella, we are now also expanding our operations in quality new-build and off-plan projects within our areas,” reports Smadar.

The same successful marketing strategies that ensure resale properties of all price ranges – which were once notoriously difficult to sell – find buyers, is also proving to be highly effective in the marketing of new projects, and this is attracting developers as well as investors and end-buyers.

New Engel & Völkers Development Department

“We have a great track record at marketing such properties and, due to our expertise in the mid to higher segments in Marbella and the finest areas of Benahavís, we are now receiving a lot of requests to be the commercialising partner for new projects in these areas. They are attracted not only by our sales and marketing track record, but also by the analytical tools we can offer, such as market research reports, pricing and valuation analyses, detailed sales and marketing strategies, a large international network and client database, and also the market feedback we can provide them with when it comes to product development issues such as the styles, design features, amenities, extras, luxuries and locational factors people are looking for within different price ranges. As a result, Engel & Völkers is now exclusively promoting many of the top new developments from the east to the west of Marbella, as well as expanding into other areas.”