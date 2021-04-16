The Drop Design Spa is an outdoor Jacuzzi perfect for a luxury spa experience in the comfort of your garden or terrace. It combines state-of-the-art technology, superior quality, style, and simplicity of use in an ergonomic design which blends seamlessly with all exterior settings. Clean water and atmospheric bubbles well forth from the bottom of the pool just like with a spring.

AWARD-WINNING DESIGN

The Association of Finnish Work regaled Drop with the Design of the Year award and it is the only outdoor Jacuzzi ever to have received this prestigious recognition. With this seal of approval, you can be assured of superior quality and longevity.