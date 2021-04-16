The benefits of having a spa at home are numerous. Not only is bathing in bubbling warm water wonderful for alleviating stress, it is a great tonic for relaxation, contemplation, and simply having fun. Many medical conditions can be relieved by the regular use of water therapy, such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, lower back pain, inflamed shoulders and necks, and tired and sore muscles. They also contribute to an improved range of motion and better sleep.
WORDS: JAMES SINCLAIR, PHOTOGRAPHY: COURTESY OF DESIGN STRAND
The Drop Design Spa is an outdoor Jacuzzi perfect for a luxury spa experience in the comfort of your garden or terrace. It combines state-of-the-art technology, superior quality, style, and simplicity of use in an ergonomic design which blends seamlessly with all exterior settings. Clean water and atmospheric bubbles well forth from the bottom of the pool just like with a spring.
AWARD-WINNING DESIGN
The Association of Finnish Work regaled Drop with the Design of the Year award and it is the only outdoor Jacuzzi ever to have received this prestigious recognition. With this seal of approval, you can be assured of superior quality and longevity.
KEY COMPONENTS
The Drop range of Spas feature ergonomic seating for a maximum of eight people and Massage seats for four. The jet nozzles soothe your muscles and you can control the water temperature to your liking. Adjustable LED lighting at the bottom of the pool aids safety and induces an enticing ambience, meanwhile a filter and UV system ensure the water remains purified at all times. The installation includes a lockable, insulated cover, which conserves energy and keeps the water free from dust and leaves. There is also a smartphone app – ControlMySpa™ – with which you can adjust your Drop temperature remotely.
Ergonomic seats providing space for eight people. Massage seats sit four.
Integrated step make it safe and easy to use.
Designed to fit seamlessly on any terrace with its borders which convert to tables.
Adjustable LED lighting at the bottom of the jacuzzi to personalise ambience.
ENHANCE YOUR WELLBEING
When experiencing the joys of hydrotherapy you can sense your body benefitting from the increased uptake of oxygen and nutrients, giving a boost to your immune system and metabolism. Science has proven that immersion in warm water causes our blood vessels to dilate, increasing circulation and lowering blood pressure. This promotes the reduction of stress and contributes to a feel-good factor with the release of happy hormones.
If you are spending more time at home, investment in a quality spa will clearly enhance your lifestyle. The electrically heated Drop Spa is designed for year-round pleasure and is ready for use 24/7 no matter the weather – just remove the cover and enjoy!
