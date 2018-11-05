Some Things Were Meant to Be

When viewing his work, it is clear that Eric was always meant to be a designer. Oddly enough, his career began in marketing. “I never received formal education in design,” he tells me, “but I worked for various years in the textile industry and my interest in design grew from my passion for fabrics.” Indeed, all of Eric’s interiors boast his brand’s curtains, rugs, and bespoke pieces. The pendant lighting mentioned above, which is arguably one of the most appealing décor pieces of the home, is brand-designed and made. “There is a signature, but every project is bespoke like creating an haute couture dress or tailored suit. It has to be the perfect fit. I do not do copy and paste,” says Eric. Indeed, his exquisite taste can be seen in every corner of his spaces: from the artwork to the wall finishings, luxury bathroom fittings, and lighting.

Finding Inspiration

Eric is a frequent traveller, and that is one of the best parts of his job. “It is important to keep moving because there is so much inspiration to be found in every country I visit.” He definitely doesn’t miss being in one spot: “I chose this lifestyle over any other because it is so important for my work to visit places and see, feel, and experience different materials, design styles, and ambiences.”

Home is London

When asked if he is much like the quintessential Chef, who whips up haute cuisine meals yet couldn’t be bothered to prepare himself a boiled egg, Eric laughs and tells me of his up until now main place of residence in Amsterdam: a stunning apartment across from the Amsterdam Opera, “I used it as one big closet.” He is a keen lover of fashion and dresses with runway-like precision and detail. “I didn’t have any furniture at all, just clothing.” After over a decade in the business, Eric has finally found his dream home in London, where he is based, which is decorated in the timeless artistry his brand is famous for. “I do believe that design should be for life and that means choosing quality materials that should last the entire lifetime of a home.” Indeed, if you view past projects on his website or see his vision for Palo Alto, you will notice that light and grey tones, jazzed up with designer décor items, spell a kind of elegance that was built to last – very much like the Eric Kuster brand itself.

