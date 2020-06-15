Fairytales still exist and we mustn't stop dreaming. This beautiful planet of ours comes with a myriad of landscapes, flora, fauna and cultures that sometimes verge on magical. So put your rose-coloured glasses on and plan out your next adventure to come!
Essential vitamins and minerals are those which are required for the body to perform its myriad of functions effectively – from sending nerve signals across complex brain and body pathways, to fighting off the free radicals that cause us to age and get sick. They are called micronutrients because we require only small amounts to be healthy. When we have a vitamin deficiency, we can face a host of problems – including scurvy, vision impairment, reduced bone strength, and tooth and gum disease. At some points of our lives, we are advised to take supplements – for instance, during pregnancy we are instructed to take supplements of folic acid, since this can help prevent spinal and brain problems in babies.
What Types of Vitamins Exist?
Vitamins are usually divided into two types: water-soluble and fat-soluble.
Water-Soluble Vitamins
Water-soluble vitamins are those that enter the bloodstream directly when a supplement dissolves or when food is broken down. These include Vitamin C and the myriad of B Vitamins. Each vitamin has one or more important functions. Many B vitamins, for instance, help the body obtain energy from food. Vitamin C helps in the formation of collagen (a basic building block of skin and one that helps keep blood vessel walls strong) and plays an important role in preserving immunity.
Fat-Soluble Vitamins
These enter the bloodstream through the lymph channels contained in the intestinal wall. Usually, these vitamins must be paired up with a protein in order to make their way through the body. They are stored in your liver and fat tissues and released as required. Some of the most important fat-soluble vitamins include Vitamin A (crucial for good vision and Vitamins D and K, important for keeping your bones strong) and Vitamin E (like Vitamin C, an antioxidant that fights unstable molecules and aids in the absorption of Vitamin A).
Do You Need Supplementation?
It is always important to consult with your doctor if you think you might have a vitamin or mineral deficiency. This is because some supplements need to be taken in controlled quantities and others may react badly with different supplements or medication. Still others should be taken together. Your doctor should recommend the type and dosage of supplementation if necessary. As a rule, supplements cannot replace eating a wide variety of foods that are crucial to good health. After all, food contains more than vitamins and minerals. Fruit and vegetables contain fibre, which is necessary for good gut and mental health, and helpful gut microbiota need fibre to thrive.
What are the Essential Minerals?
The difference between vitamins and minerals is that the former are organic and can be broken down by heat, acids, and air. Minerals are inorganic and they therefore hold onto their structure. There are seven main minerals which are stored and utilised in large quantities in the body. The major minerals are calcium, chloride, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and sulfur. They carry out a plethora of important functions – including building bones, balancing water levels in the body, maintaining a constant heartbeat, and transmitting nerve impulses.
In addition to the ‘big seven’ minerals (macrominerals), the body also needs trace (or microminerals) to flourish, albeit in smaller amounts. Key trace minerals include iron (required for energy metabolism and found in red blood cells), zinc (required to make protein), iodine (found in the thyroid hormone), selenium (an antioxidant), and copper (a component of many enzymes that is required to metabolise iron).
Studies Indicating the Importance of Vitamins and Minerals
Some studies have shown that different combinations of vitamins and minerals can keep specific diseases at bay. This is the case for age–related macular degeneration, which can be staved off through the consumption of Vitamins C, E, zinc, copper, and beta–carotene. This is called the AREDS formulation; ask your doctor about its suitability for you if you are worried about your eye health.
A 2019 study published by the European Society of Endocrinology, meanwhile, showed that Vitamin D supplementation can help slow the progression of Type 2 diabetes in newly diagnosed patients. Vitamin D has been the subject of many studies of late – these have shown it is useful in reducing falls among the elderly, decreasing the risk of respiratory infections in children, and helping women build muscle. A word of warning: too much Vitamin D can once again be dangerous (scientists warn it can increase the risk of death) so prior doctors’ approval is always necessary.
Not all Vitamins are Alike
Recent research has shown that Vitamins like C and D are better absorbed by the body when they are taken in liposomal versions – i.e. when they are encapsulated in pockets of fat cells called liposomes. The latter enhance absorption into the bloodstream and reduce nutrient loss during digestion. If you have read our last two editions then you know that liposomal Vitamin C and Vitamin D are all the rage among health buffs, especially in these times – when keeping your immunity strong is vital.
To ensure your vitamin and mineral levels are optimal, stick to a Mediterranean diet, comprising lean proteins, healthy Omega-3-rich fats, pulses, nuts, and fibre-rich fruits and vegetables. Check out the following chart to learn which foods contain the most essential vitamins and minerals.
