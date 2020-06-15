What are the Essential Minerals?

The difference between vitamins and minerals is that the former are organic and can be broken down by heat, acids, and air. Minerals are inorganic and they therefore hold onto their structure. There are seven main minerals which are stored and utilised in large quantities in the body. The major minerals are calcium, chloride, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and sulfur. They carry out a plethora of important functions – including building bones, balancing water levels in the body, maintaining a constant heartbeat, and transmitting nerve impulses.

In addition to the ‘big seven’ minerals (macrominerals), the body also needs trace (or microminerals) to flourish, albeit in smaller amounts. Key trace minerals include iron (required for energy metabolism and found in red blood cells), zinc (required to make protein), iodine (found in the thyroid hormone), selenium (an antioxidant), and copper (a component of many enzymes that is required to metabolise iron).

Studies Indicating the Importance of Vitamins and Minerals

Some studies have shown that different combinations of vitamins and minerals can keep specific diseases at bay. This is the case for age–related macular degeneration, which can be staved off through the consumption of Vitamins C, E, zinc, copper, and beta–carotene. This is called the AREDS formulation; ask your doctor about its suitability for you if you are worried about your eye health.

A 2019 study published by the European Society of Endocrinology, meanwhile, showed that Vitamin D supplementation can help slow the progression of Type 2 diabetes in newly diagnosed patients. Vitamin D has been the subject of many studies of late – these have shown it is useful in reducing falls among the elderly, decreasing the risk of respiratory infections in children, and helping women build muscle. A word of warning: too much Vitamin D can once again be dangerous (scientists warn it can increase the risk of death) so prior doctors’ approval is always necessary.

Not all Vitamins are Alike

Recent research has shown that Vitamins like C and D are better absorbed by the body when they are taken in liposomal versions – i.e. when they are encapsulated in pockets of fat cells called liposomes. The latter enhance absorption into the bloodstream and reduce nutrient loss during digestion. If you have read our last two editions then you know that liposomal Vitamin C and Vitamin D are all the rage among health buffs, especially in these times – when keeping your immunity strong is vital.

To ensure your vitamin and mineral levels are optimal, stick to a Mediterranean diet, comprising lean proteins, healthy Omega-3-rich fats, pulses, nuts, and fibre-rich fruits and vegetables. Check out the following chart to learn which foods contain the most essential vitamins and minerals.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS

