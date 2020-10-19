Those who were in Marbella for the summer season were able to enjoy many days of fun and splendour, with a host of outdoor events taking place – including the recent concert by talented duo Rosco and Andrea Guasch – better known as Hotel Flamingo.
Types of Accommodation
The Resort is home to 207 spacious rooms and apartments, which look out to lush gardens or to the Sierra Bermeja mountain range. All have free WiFi, an LED television, minibar, air conditioning, and pillow menu. There are various categories of rooms to choose from – including the Deluxe Vista Mar (perfect for three adults or two adults and two children), the One-Bedroom Suite (for three adults or two adults and two children), and two- and three-bedroom suites (for larger groups of adults, with or without children).
Rooms are decorated in attractive, modern hues ranging from deep burgundy to natural beige. Some accommodations have a separate living area and all have a lovely terrace on which to catch a little sun or have the first coffee of the morning.
Apartment Living
Those travelling in larger groups can choose from one- or two-bedroom apartments. These have features such as a kitchen, making them a good choice for those who like to enjoy healthy home-cooked meals while they are on vacation. Both apartments boast views to the sea, gardens, or resort pools.
Exclusive Service
Special services are offered to those staying at the Deluxe Vista Mar, and one- and two-bedroom apartments. These include parking, paddle/tennis, a Nespresso machine, and the provision of a bathrobe, pool towels and premium amenities.
Feeding Body, Mind, and Soul
Most people going on a holiday probably enjoy dining out and there are a select number of options at the resort itself. First there is Dama de Noche, the main restaurant. It has a lovely shaded al fresco terrace surrounded by gardens and flowers (thus its evocative name – the dama de noche is a flower that grows abundantly in Málaga, exuding a clean, fresh fragrance at night time).
At this restaurant, the kitchen staff prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering show cooking spectacles as well as buffet isles with a wide array of dishes. High quality international and Spanish cuisine are what this restaurant is all about.
The resort is also home to La Terrasse Bar (another outdoor area, perfect for a cocktail or gathering with friends) and Palapa Grill Gastro Bar, by the resort’s pool and gardens. At Palapa, Mediterranean cuisine holds sway and diners can select from a range of rice, fish, seafood and ceviche dishes, as well as salads and other healthy fare. Finally, there is Ponja, which serves nikkei (Japanese/Peruvian fusion) temptations.
Having Fun
There are many services and amenities that enable guests to make the most of their stay. These include treatments at the Spa by Thalgo (closed currently owing to C-19), sports installations (paddle and tennis courts), four pools (one of which is for kids and another of which is exclusively for adults), a kids’ play area, indoor and outdoor gyms, library, and work centre.
The new four-star Estepona Hotel & Spa Resort enables guests to enjoy an active, entertaining holiday by the sea. Boasting a variety of room options and various well reputed restaurants, it also aims to be a reference point for Marbella’s gastronomical scene. Finally, the resort offers various options for those wishing to stay active and fit while enjoying the laid-back feel of the Mediterranean lifestyle.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE ESTEPONA HOTEL & SPA RESORT
