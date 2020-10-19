Types of Accommodation

The Resort is home to 207 spacious rooms and apartments, which look out to lush gardens or to the Sierra Bermeja mountain range. All have free WiFi, an LED television, minibar, air conditioning, and pillow menu. There are various categories of rooms to choose from – including the Deluxe Vista Mar (perfect for three adults or two adults and two children), the One-Bedroom Suite (for three adults or two adults and two children), and two- and three-bedroom suites (for larger groups of adults, with or without children).

Rooms are decorated in attractive, modern hues ranging from deep burgundy to natural beige. Some accommodations have a separate living area and all have a lovely terrace on which to catch a little sun or have the first coffee of the morning.

Apartment Living

Those travelling in larger groups can choose from one- or two-bedroom apartments. These have features such as a kitchen, making them a good choice for those who like to enjoy healthy home-cooked meals while they are on vacation. Both apartments boast views to the sea, gardens, or resort pools.

Exclusive Service

Special services are offered to those staying at the Deluxe Vista Mar, and one- and two-bedroom apartments. These include parking, paddle/tennis, a Nespresso machine, and the provision of a bathrobe, pool towels and premium amenities.