Musée du Louvre Paris

The world’s largest museum is also one of its most famous and refined. Set within the Palais du Louvre, a former fortress rebuilt as a royal palace in the 16th century and subsequently added to, its more than 73,000 square metres of display space contains over 35,000 works of art dating from prehistory to the present day and it is ranked as the number one museum in the world.

The beautiful complex bordering the Tuileries Gardens is a fine example of classical French architecture and one of the most important monuments in Paris. With over nine million visitors a year, the Louvre is the second most visited museum in the world, a status assured by a collection that includes such iconic pieces as the Venus de Milo and Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. The venue and the art evoke the classical elegance of royal France, and even the modern extension designed by Chinese American architect I. M. Pei is a study in refined solutions, for the glass pyramid situated in the grand Cour Napoléon square has become an iconic part of the Louvre, which blends wonderfully well with the beautiful classical architecture of the original Palais Royal.