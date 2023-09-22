Eurostars Hotels, a brand belonging to the successful hotel Eurostars Hotel Company chain, has one more holiday resort to add to its impressive list: the Eurostars Oasis Marbella, a four-star hotel opened on the Golden Mile. It is located just five minutes from the beach and has an array of restaurants, a wellness area, solarium, pool, gym, and more.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of The Eurostars Hotel Company
Eurostars Hotels, a brand belonging to the successful hotel Eurostars Hotel Company chain, has one more holiday resort to add to its impressive list: the Eurostars Oasis Marbella, a four-star hotel opened on the Golden Mile. It is located just five minutes from the beach and has an array of restaurants, a wellness area, solarium, pool, gym, and more.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of The Eurostars Hotel Company
The President of the Eurostars Hotel Company, Amancio López Seijas, told the press, “We are focused on strengthening our holiday offerings and Andalucía is a community of vital strategic importance. We are proud to continue growing alongside this community and fulfilling its touristic demands. The Eurostars Oasis Marbella is the ideal destination for those wishing to enjoy a superior, comfortable stay that is close to the beach and the vibrant atmosphere of Marbella.”
The Rooms
The Eurostars Oasis has 68 rooms, all of which have their own terrace and views of the sea or gardens. Four of these are suites. The modern, delicate interior design scheme is inspired by nature and light hues and wooden features abound. If you’re into biophilic design, then these cool, calming rooms will transport you to a more tranquil state of mind almost instantly. Boasting natural sunlight, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and large glass windows, they blur the distinction between indoor and outdoor living and pay homage to the features that make Marbella so special – the swaying palm trees, blue sea, and almost cloudless blue skies.
The suites and premium rooms have creature comforts such as a sofa, and all rooms have a writing desk. The terraces, meanwhile, have joyful teak furniture chairs and a table where you can sip on your morning coffee and gaze at the sunrise. WiFi is available in all rooms and is free of charge.
Eat And Drink To Your Heart’s Content
The hotel has three separate food and beverage establishments. At the main restaurant, diners can tuck into exquisite, healthy dishes and an ample wine list featuring white, rosé, red, fortified, and sparkling wines, mostly from Spain. On the main menu, dishes such as hand-sliced Iberian ham (with a Guijelo DOP), Almadraba tuna tartar, lobster rice, and mature tenderloin impress. The resort is also home to lively pool and lobby bars.
The Spa
Disconnect from your daily stressors at the Eurostars Oasis Marbella Spa. It has its own Turkish bath and sauna, as well as a sun deck, where you can work on your tan. After a hectic day shopping or partying, you can unwind at the pool, which is open all year round. There is also a kiddie pool for young and inexperienced swimmers.
The Eurostars Oasis Marbella will be open throughout the year and thus far, forecasts are more than positive. Best of luck to its team and if you’re a guest at the hotel, may your stay be memorable and joyous!