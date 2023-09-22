The Rooms

The Eurostars Oasis has 68 rooms, all of which have their own terrace and views of the sea or gardens. Four of these are suites. The modern, delicate interior design scheme is inspired by nature and light hues and wooden features abound. If you’re into biophilic design, then these cool, calming rooms will transport you to a more tranquil state of mind almost instantly. Boasting natural sunlight, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and large glass windows, they blur the distinction between indoor and outdoor living and pay homage to the features that make Marbella so special – the swaying palm trees, blue sea, and almost cloudless blue skies.

The suites and premium rooms have creature comforts such as a sofa, and all rooms have a writing desk. The terraces, meanwhile, have joyful teak furniture chairs and a table where you can sip on your morning coffee and gaze at the sunrise. WiFi is available in all rooms and is free of charge.