Consistently rated among the best hotels in Spain, Finca Cortesin is an elegant resort that has earned its laurels and become a five-star deluxe classic of the Costa del Sol.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Finca Cortesin
In the hotel business it all starts with a sense of arrival, and this is one of the many things that make Finca Cortesin stand out. Follow the road uphill from the coast towards Casares and the country club style resort appears on the right-hand side with all the bearing of a landed estate.
This impression continues as you enter the beautifully kept domain that is Finca Cortesin, passing through a guarded entrance beyond which everything – from the buildings and the landscaping to such details as the roads and lighting – is spotless. By the time you step inside this already iconic hotel you will be thoroughly convinced that it is located within a historic palace estate, but no, incredible as it may seem, for all that Finca Cortesin exudes an air of timeless style and refinement, this is a relatively modern resort designed for purpose – and now it is back, better than ever!
Upgrading an Icon
Even before Covid turned the world upside down, the resort had begun work on a series of upgrades. Improving upon a successful icon of a hotel is never an easy task, but under the expert guidance of General Manager René Zimmer, who has been instrumental in developing Finca Cortesin into what it is today, the process began towards the end of 2019. The closure that hit the entire hospitality sector globally slowed down the work, but in true fashion the planned stages of renewal had been completed when the hotel reopened for business last summer.
“In spite of all the handicaps that last year presented, we succeeded in maintaining our usual annual occupation levels,” says the General Manager who has turned this resort with the country estate feel into an international destination in its own right.
The beautiful setting in undulating scenery close to Estepona and midway between Marbella and Sotogrande is now visited by guests from all around the world, from North America to Northern Europe and beyond. “As a result, we have been little affected by factors such as Brexit and have also seen the Spanish market grow strongly.”
This year, work continued as the already spectacular spa was upgraded further and adapted to new regulations, with exceptional spa and treatment facilities offered. “We are very proud of the new Arani Yoga & Meditation Center launched in May 2019,” says René. This beautiful space surrounded by stunning gardens and views is just the idyllic spot in which to transport oneself to a higher level of physical and emotional well-being. The two studios flow out onto a private garden for outdoor classes in Hatha Yoga, ‘Slow Flow’ and ‘Power’ Vinyasa, Ashtanga, Yin Yoga and Kundalini are offered by expert teachers. What’s more, there are also programs for children from six years and up.
The interior and exterior spaces have also undergone beautification, and El Jardín de Lutz – one of the iconic fine dining venues upon which Finca Cortesin has built its enviable reputation – underwent an important revamp that further enhances its standing as one of the finest restaurants on the Costa del Sol. The same is true of Kabuki Raw, a dining venue that really is a singular experience.
Everything, from the spacious gymnasium and racket club to the stunning beach club, the grounds, elegant bar, events facilities and the much-loved Don Giovanni Restaurant, looks and feels better than ever, giving the timeless refinement of the Finca Cortesin Hotel new lustre. New features also include the air kitchen concept at The Pool restaurant, where the fresh daily market menu is cooked in a Josper Basque Grill and a Monolith Kamado Grill to offer the best Mediterranean cuisine in an exquisite lunchtime atmosphere.
“We were one of the first resort hotels in the region to open, take staff off furlough and actually even add more people than before,” says René. In return, he has seen a response from the public that has surprised even this experienced professional and puts 2021 on track to become one of the best years ever for the resort.
And it’s not just the hotel that is riding high, as the celebrated Finca Cortesin Golf Club, which has hosted many a top tournament including the Andalucía Masters, will be the proud venue of the Solheim Cup 2023. As the female equivalent of the Ryder Cup, it is the top event in women’s golf and the most important sports event to come to the Costa del Sol since that epic 1997 Ryder Cup. This selection among so many prestigious international courses is another confirmation of the esteem that Finca Cortesin – both golf club and hotel – enjoys as one of the true jewels in the crown of Southern Spain.