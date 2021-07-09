Upgrading an Icon

Even before Covid turned the world upside down, the resort had begun work on a series of upgrades. Improving upon a successful icon of a hotel is never an easy task, but under the expert guidance of General Manager René Zimmer, who has been instrumental in developing Finca Cortesin into what it is today, the process began towards the end of 2019. The closure that hit the entire hospitality sector globally slowed down the work, but in true fashion the planned stages of renewal had been completed when the hotel reopened for business last summer.

“In spite of all the handicaps that last year presented, we succeeded in maintaining our usual annual occupation levels,” says the General Manager who has turned this resort with the country estate feel into an international destination in its own right.

The beautiful setting in undulating scenery close to Estepona and midway between Marbella and Sotogrande is now visited by guests from all around the world, from North America to Northern Europe and beyond. “As a result, we have been little affected by factors such as Brexit and have also seen the Spanish market grow strongly.”