Picture a garden city powered by solar trees and watered by smart rainfall extracted from desert air; a place nine tenths the size of Gibraltar, with robots instead of British Bobbies to give visitors directions in a polyglot of languages.

Welcome – or in the traditional Emirati greeting, Hayyakum – to Expo 2020 Dubai where, one year later than scheduled, 191 countries of the world will put pandemic woes and political differences on hold to share their visions for creating a better world.

Dubai’s billionaire ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has promised that the 35th World Fair, themed ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, will ‘astonish the world’. And the sustainable city that has grown up ‘Expo-nentially’ on Dubai’s border with Abu Dhabi certainly looks like a miracle.

Five years ago it was a sandy wasteland known as The Empty Quarter where only the hardy ghaf survived – the UAE’s national tree. Today there’s a whole avenue of them, along with 340 other plant species gracing parks, plazas and the courtyards of 200 new architectural wonders just as jaw-dropping as downtown Dubai’s, except these buildings generate their own water and power.

Even more striking from a drone’s eye view, the site is laid out in the shape of a flower with the world’s largest projection dome at its centre, a spectacular cupola that turns into a dazzling 360-degree light show after dark. Three connecting petal-shaped zones themed Sustainability, Opportunity and Mobility are home to 200 pavilions offering visitors thrilling immersive journeys into the future via Artificial Intelligence, robotics, Big Data and biotech.