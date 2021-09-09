IMPRESSIVE SUPPORT

Such a valiant vision will be exorbitantly expensive to realise, with the nuclear powered megayacht expected to reach in the region of $700 million to build. Consequently, Earth 300 will not only be the world’s premier ocean-going laboratory for scientists, researchers and environmentalists, supported by a crew of 165, but will provide berths for 40 VIP guests, 20 of whom will each pay an estimated €1 million for the privilege of a 10-day cruise, residing in luxurious quarters.

When asked if he believes the affluent are likely to support Earth 300, he answers defiantly: “100 per cent! There are many reasons for this. Firstly, we are glamourising science and placing scientists on a pedestal – if we are to survive the future we need to respect, elevate and celebrate science. Secondly, never before have the well-heeled had a chance to contribute to a good cause and participate in an incredible adventure at the same time. Thirdly, 80% of profits generated from the project will be channelled back into science, so this is a self sustainable business model. Fourthly, they will be helping the world learn about real science and sustainability in real time as this will be a ship that will beam all of its activities and findings around the globe so it can inspire waves of bold new thinking, inventors, scientists and explorers who will help ensure the survival of humanity for generations to come.”

The project already has an enviable lineup of backers, including IBM, Triton Submarines, EYOS Expeditions, and RINA, an international leader in maritime safety. The only propulsion technology that Earth 300 will pursue is one that is emissions-free. They have therefore considered the molten-salt reactor, an advanced atomic technology which is radically different to traditional atomic power, which is being devised by companies like Thorcon, Moltex, and the nuclear innovation company founded by Bill Gates. However, Earth 300 remains open to the use of other emission-free technologies.

Salas Jefferson, founder of Iddes Yachts, is the man responsible for the eye-popping structure with a radically aerodynamic look. “Aaron was adamant that the design had to inspire,” said Salas Jefferson. “When one walks into the sphere, now housing the scientific city, and feels the action of all the ongoing scientific works, we want them to be inspired to become an alchemist of global solutions.” The vessel will count on the most advanced computing capabilities and everything discovered on board will be shared with the global community, proliferating the enthusiasm to expedite promising strategies.