A work of art And yet, there is nothing machine-like about this restaurant. In fact, the tasteful, stylish décor, impressive wine cellar, gorgeous cuisine and the friendly efficiency of the knowledgeable staff elevate the dining experience to a new high in this part of the coast. Taken together, you might say that Felix embodies the concept of gastronomy as an expression of art.

Whether you opt for a table in the refined opulence of the interior or choose to dine al fresco overlooking the emblematic little square, this is an experience not to be missed by anyone who loves it when food and quality come together. Our evening started at the sushi bar, where the dishes are freshly prepared and seasoned for you.

If attention to detail is the first step towards excellence Felix is certainly on the right path, for everything from the cutlery and crystal glasses to the napkins and of course the beautifully weighted chopsticks stands out. We noticed this as we enjoyed a glass of Ayala Champagne at the restaurant’s sushi bar.