Where Industrial Design and Interior Styling Meet

Both the methodology of Femont Galvan and the styles they create are the product of a blend of industrial design and interior architecture, as represented by Geoffrey and Ivonne respectively. They met as students in Milan, and found such a shared vision for design that the two friends decided to set up for themselves after completing their masters at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts in London.

“We have a very complementary way of working and decorating,” says Ivonne, whose skill in visualising and then creating richly ambient interior and outdoor decorative environments finds equal expression in the bespoke designs of Geoffrey. The Antwerp-born industrial designer uses his technical skills to produce one-off pieces of furniture, artwork and also the kind of carpentry found in the finest of homes.

You may not expect it from an interior design company, but this even extends to swimming pools!

Swimming Pools with a Difference

For Geoffrey and Ivonne, swimming pool design comes naturally. In fact, they consider it a seamless part of the other decorative and lifestyle elements of a home, and as such an extension of the indoor and outdoor spaces they dress with such particular care. “Our work takes us in many different directions, exactly because of our flexible and tailored approach,” says Ivonne. “We began designing swimming pools at the request of our clients, who wanted a seamless continuity of style within their homes.”

What started as an interior styling project soon expanded into creating what were literally ‘made to measure’ pool designs that have become something of a specialist field for Femont Galvan. Here too, variety is the key word, as Geoffrey and Ivonne have shown in their highly varied creations to date. Though always one-off concepts that fit the property and express the style and preferences of the owners, these outdoor design pieces also feature the latest in modern technology.