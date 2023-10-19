Fernando Villasclaras, Chef of Michelin-starred restaurant, El Lago, could very well have ended up in the marketing industry had it not been for a trip to Liverpool, which he undertook when he was just 20. “I decided to live in the UK to improve my English, since I had studied marketing and I knew that it would be necessary for my career. While I was there, I realised that I didn’t want to be eating fast food all day, so I learned how to cook.”

In reality, Fernando, who hails from Nerja, had always been inspired by the home-cooked flavours and aromas of the traditional dishes prepared by his grandmothers. However, during his stay in England, he took up work as a dishwasher and kitchen assistant before studying to become a chef.

“I’ve always had a palate for good food, but when I returned to Spain, I enrolled in the cookery school in Benahavís,” he says. After obtaining his official certification, he honed his craft at a myriad of prestigious establishments, including 1870 (Chef Aitor Perurana’s celebrated restaurant in San Pedro), Mugaritz (under the guiding hand of Andoni Luis Aduriz), and Sollun in Nerja (whose Chef, Juan Quintanilla, was his first ‘maestro’).