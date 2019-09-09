The svelte profile with its strategically placed air ducts and spoilers draws on Ferrari’s extensive experience in the racing sphere. Even the underside of the new car plays a critical part in overall performance. The company takes more trouble than most rivals when it comes to aerodynamics, as witnessed by the huge wind tunnel that dominates the factory in Maranello. Visit Ferrari and it’s the first thing you’ll see!

The Tributo boasts a most impressive engine – a 710-horsepower mid-mounted V-8 with a pair of turbochargers, the most powerful eight-cylinder ever to be mounted in a production (non-special series) Ferrari. This powerhouse has found its way into other models from Maranello with various output levels and Ferrari has described it as “the best 8-cylinder in the world,” which may not be far from the truth. In other guises, the same engine won a wide range of awards, including accolades from International Engine of the Year. Transmission is a 7-speed automatic that can shift faster than any human operating a manual box. Very few supercar manufacturers offer manual transmissions these days.

Expectedly, handling has been refined to match the output of this new Ferrari and, again, the company draws on racing knowhow to get the right combination of performance and comfort. As with most cars now, the Tributo uses electronics to enhance dynamic safety and if things do get a little out of hand, big Brembo brakes take care of business in that department.

The interior is typically Ferrari with a driver-oriented layout and exceptionally snug seats. Like all cars in this class, occupants have to thread themselves in, but once in place, it’s a very comfortable and safe driving environment. Anyone with Ferrari experience will feel right at home in it first time out.

The instrument panel is a very attractive classic design but also, of course, electronic. A 7-inch touchscreen takes care of infotainment duties, but most occupants will get all the fun they need simply from riding in this outstanding and welcome new Ferrari.