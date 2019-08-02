Power of Idols

Ferrari may be one of few motoring manufacturers to have surpassed a ‘golden era’ of its vehicles, based purely on the fact that the cars they produce have always been, and continue to be, such wonderfully engineered machines: from the spine-tingling symphonies of the 250 GTO or 275 GBT, to the bulging hips and bubbled arches of the 330 P3; the overwhelming presence, lure and cacophony of the legendary F40, or the menace of the enormous slatted intakes of the F512 Testarossa. All featured industry-leading design and technology in their respective eras, and all have stood the test of time for motoring fans and casual admires alike. These are cars which appeared on posters that adorned bedroom walls; those that ignited passions which would transcend generations.

In fitting homage to some of it’s most famous road-going and track-bred automobiles, Ferrari has announced the new and highly exclusive Icona Series – a respectful nod to the past while embracing the technological future.

Two Barchettas

The first vehicles announced as part of the new Icona line-up are the Monza SP1 and SP2. I should open by clarifying that these sensational looking roadsters are not concept cars, or 1950s barchetta-influenced design exercises – they are in fact production vehicles that a fortunate few have been invited to purchase. Numbers will be extremely limited, as expected, with Ferrari producing a total of just 499 personalised units. Prices are reflective for this low build-number road-racer – initial outlay before bespoke options will set you back a cool €1.6 million.

Available in both single-seat and two seat configurations, these Monza SPs are promised to be a harmonious assault on the senses, as well as a feast for the eyes. Void of any windows or roof, and featuring only a ‘virtual’ windscreen, the Monza SP will take open-top road driving to an entirely new pinnacle. Ferrari’s personally selected clients will be able to specify one seat or two during each custom build. It’s expected that significantly more SP2s will eventually hit the market; but if you’re in pursuit of a true future collector’s relic, the solo-seat SP1 is likely to prove a much rarer beast, and subsequently a more fruitful long-term investment.

The new aluminium chassis is derived from the outstanding 812 Superfast, and all the coachwork is completely bespoke. Sculpted entirely from carbon-fibre, the outer shell features design cues that harp back to retro-racers of the early 1950s. The sleek side profile boasts an elegant, minimalist silhouette. Even the painted carbon body panels look taut and poised. The long hood dramatically slopes down to house the huge front grille and exposed carbon-fibre splitter, taking a clear influence from cars like the 375 MM. The classic roadster proportions are perfect – giving a sense of purpose and speed and agility.