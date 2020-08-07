Supercar Performance

The vast power levels are generated by a Ferrari 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8, boosted by no less than three powerful electric motors. Interestingly, two of the electric motors are located at the wheels and the other at the transmission.

This makes the car the first mid-engine Ferrari with all-wheel drive, a highly valuable asset in a car with this much power. Getting all this performance to the wheels is an 8-speed automatic transmission. There are four driving modes. EV only (about 25 km range), Hybrid, Performance, and Qualifying. With the last choice exploiting the car’s optimal capabilities.

The cockpit is very much up to Ferrari’s usual high standards and comes with a wide range of creature comforts. This includes a large infotainment screen plus six speakers, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth. There’s also a rear backup camera and warning sensors for reversing. Certainly something any owner of a car like this would deem essential.