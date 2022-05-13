One thing to get clear about the 2022 Daytona SP3 is that in no way does it set out to be a reimagining of the old car. In fact, it’s fair to say that it looks nothing like the ’68 model at all and if it can be compared to any historic Ferrari, it would be the superb sports prototype racing cars of the 1960s. Often described as the most beautiful sporting machines ever built, those cars boasted the slipperiest bodywork ever raced and delivered performance to match their looks just about everywhere they took to the track.

The Daytona SP3 is one of Ferrari’s special edition Icona models and will thus be sold only to selected customers and collectors of the great cars. Even so, every car appears on the open market at some time of another but getting one of these beauties may take a little patience – and a seven-figure price tag.

The carbon fibre bodywork of this stunner from Maranello outdoes even the most eye-catching of recent styling efforts from the fabled purveyor of luxury sports cars. Like those 60s racers, it’s all compound curves and appropriately placed vents and inlets. The rear strakes look like they were borrowed from the 1984 Testa Rossa, but the company points out that they have a beneficial aerodynamic effect. The SP3 is a harmonious feast for the eyes from any angle and will undoubtedly stay that way for decades to come. Credit goes not to an outside coachbuilder but to Ferrari’s Flavio Manzoni and his team.