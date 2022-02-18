According to The Telegraph: “This private-island holiday home of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz is almost kitsch in its perfection: four square-miles of private forest and coconut groves, cut through with a golf course, pools and waterfalls. With just 25 villas, and almost 350 staff, the service is as glorious as the island’s setting”.

Laucala is remote – to the north of the archipelago and surrounded by coral reefs and lush green mangrove forest – making it ideal for an escape from civilisation and embracing a paradigm culture and nature shift. Evolving as Fiji’s largest tourism development project ever, Dietrich’s passion for everything big and expansive finds reflection in the resort’s in-house submarine with shark sighting a regular phenomenon. This seven-metre semi-submersible submarine reportedly cost $2 million.

Here in Laucala, privacy is of the utmost importance. The impeccably appointed residences or ‘Bures’ as they are referred to in the local Fijian parlance, have been rather meticulously crafted, relying predominantly on locally available materials like bamboo, cane, etc.

For the quintessential foodie, Laucala’s offerings are simply irresistible and they make good use of the island’s organic produce as fruits and vegetables are all sourced from the resort’s signature kitchen garden. Apart from an enticing array of nouveau international cuisine, you can experience many authentic Fijian dishes.

The principal dining venue is a thoroughly renovated old plantation residence and needless to say the service too is every bit as colonial. The culinary norm here is that all meals are nicely complemented with wines and spirits to match the dining temperament.

Sensitive to the guests’ spirt of wanderlust and curiosity for things Fijian, the Laucala authorities offer truly immersive cultural experiences in their own private culture village where traditional Fijian dance, drama and musical performances are staged. The Kava ceremony in particular is an outright hit with guests as they partake of the centuries old traditional drink of Fiji from the community bowl.

For those desiring a Spa treatment, the Laucala Wellness Spa has four suites, all with shower and changing rooms. The mesmerising views from the clifftop are every bit as stunning. The best part of the Laucala Spa is that all the herbs and flowers are grown in the resort’s in-house gardens.

Dietrich’s love for Golf meant that the 18-hole Championship golf course at Laucala had to be world class and so he roped in Scotsman David McLay-Kidd to design and construct it. PGA professionals support golfers at Laucala and what is more, a chauffeur and nanny are on call too.