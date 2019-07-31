Our most recent visit to the Finca Cortesin Beach Club was a family getaway; one in which parents enjoyed a round of golf as well as soothing treatments and a dip in the circuit pool at the spa, while the kids soaked up the sun by the pool. Afterwards, what better way could there be to share the day’s adventures, than by enjoying lunch together?

The Finca Cortesin Beach Club sits on the beach and is just 1.5km (a short private shuttle ride) from the Hotel. Measuring 6,000m2, it boasts teak wooden flooring, lush gardens, and Balinese beds and sun loungers surrounding the pièce-de-résistance: the breathtaking 35m infinity pool.

As we were a party of four, we shared a few hot and cold starters, including fine slices of Iberian ham with tomato bread; a melon and King prawn curry salad, and irresistible Iberian ham croquettes with tartare sauce – hot and crisp on the outside and ultra creamy within. I myself ordered a chilled bowl of gazpacho – so satisfying after a day out on the greens. Finca Cortesin is home to a challenging 18-hole golf course, so it is easy to build up an appetite while on the course.

One interesting feature of the Beach Club menu is the ‘Tomate al gusto’ dishes – featuring flavour-packed organic tomatoes served in a variety of styles – with avocado and chia seeds, alongside preserved tuna belly and onion, and even anchovies from Cantabria and black garlic. We tried the latter and definitely recommend the dish to anyone who goes ga-ga over anchovies.