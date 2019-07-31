Busy beach clubs can be loads of fun in the height of summer, but if body, mind, and soul crave relaxation, nothing quite beats the serene, six-star luxury getaway that is Finca Cortesin.
The stunning resort – the jewel in the crown of Casares – offers the epitome in luxury family vacations, with its dreamlike spa, one indoor and three outdoor pools, and a beach club providing an ideal medley of Spanish and international snacks and dishes.
Something about the summer craves dishes that are light and fresh, as well as day-caught fish and seafood which are packed with potent nutrients, including inflammation-busting Omega-3 essential fatty acids. You will find a range of healthy dishes at the Beach Club, as well as an enviable list of wines that can be paired to your starters and mains by the knowledgeable staff.
Our most recent visit to the Finca Cortesin Beach Club was a family getaway; one in which parents enjoyed a round of golf as well as soothing treatments and a dip in the circuit pool at the spa, while the kids soaked up the sun by the pool. Afterwards, what better way could there be to share the day’s adventures, than by enjoying lunch together?
The Finca Cortesin Beach Club sits on the beach and is just 1.5km (a short private shuttle ride) from the Hotel. Measuring 6,000m2, it boasts teak wooden flooring, lush gardens, and Balinese beds and sun loungers surrounding the pièce-de-résistance: the breathtaking 35m infinity pool.
As we were a party of four, we shared a few hot and cold starters, including fine slices of Iberian ham with tomato bread; a melon and King prawn curry salad, and irresistible Iberian ham croquettes with tartare sauce – hot and crisp on the outside and ultra creamy within. I myself ordered a chilled bowl of gazpacho – so satisfying after a day out on the greens. Finca Cortesin is home to a challenging 18-hole golf course, so it is easy to build up an appetite while on the course.
One interesting feature of the Beach Club menu is the ‘Tomate al gusto’ dishes – featuring flavour-packed organic tomatoes served in a variety of styles – with avocado and chia seeds, alongside preserved tuna belly and onion, and even anchovies from Cantabria and black garlic. We tried the latter and definitely recommend the dish to anyone who goes ga-ga over anchovies.
For our mains, we tried a few Malagueño seaside classics – including deep fried baby boquerones, and octopus with a chipotle ali-oli. Two of us shared the salted seabass – super tender and flavourful, while the kids shared a yummy chicken paella with garlic and beans. The rice boasted the perfect punto de cocción (tenderness level), and the kids scraped the very last grain off the pan – surprising considering the portions are generous indeed. Accompanying these exquisite dishes was a bottle of José Pariente Verdejo – an ideal companion to a fish and seafood meal.
If you are a meat lover, know that you will be spoiled for choice. The menu features everything from a thick juicy grilled beef sirloin steak with BBQ sauce, right through to grilled corn-fed chicken breast and of course, the famous Beach Club hamburger – served with sun-dried tomato, smoked cheese, and rocket lettuce. All mains can also be jazzed up with fries and veggies. We ended the meal with an irresistible raspberry cheesecake – light, airy, and creamy all at once.
The Beach Club is one of many jewels in the Finca Cortesin crown. The resort, which features a championship golf course, lavish spa, beautifully designed suites and a plethora of swimming pools, has something for everyone in the family. Finca Cortesin is also home to a brand new yoga centre and private villas that epitomise style, comfort, and the joy of coastal living.
Take a relaxing walk along the floral archways in the garden, hone your fitness at the adults-only Olympic-sized pool, or turn back the hands of time with an anti-ageing facial at the spa. Regardless of which type of holiday sets your soul ablaze, don’t miss out on at least one meal at the Beach Club. The sea has unique healing elements but so does food, and it just doesn’t get any better than at this cosy family club.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN