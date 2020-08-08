These are just a few exciting things you can expect to find at Finca Cortesin in Summer 2020:

• New BBQ and Grill facilities at the resort’s Pool 35 restaurant, including a Josper Basque Double Grill and Oven, which perfects delectable barbecued meat that is juicy and tender on the inside.

• A brand new look for elegant Italian restaurant, Don Giovanni, featuring sophisticated décor by Lorenzo Castillo Design.

• A new collaboration with artisan brewery La Catarina, which will result in Finca Cortesin’s first Blonde Ale.

• New golf health and safety protocols. Finca Cortesin has followed the recommendations stipulated by Health Authorities to the letter so you can enjoy golf as you always used to. The game of golf has many peculiarities that make it ideal for staying safe – it is not a contact sport, it is played outdoors, and the wide spaces make social distancing easier!

The Finca Cortesin blog reveals all the requirements for playing. These include the payment of green fees online or by phone via credit card; a reminder to avoid physical greetings and handshakes; the need to come dressed in your golf outfit (as club facilities will be closed), etc. Prior booking is required and can be made online or via email/phone. The blog also stipulates social distancing and other norms to be followed during and after your game.