Finca Cortesin recently invited members of the press to the official launch of a brand new development, Las Albercas at Finca Cortesin. Unlike the resort’s other residential projects, this one involves luxury apartments – including spacious penthouses, ground-floor residences with private gardens, and first floor residences boasting ample terraces.
There are two-, three- and four-bedroom homes available, ranging in size from 200m2 pied-à-terres to 385m2 lateral residences, with additional space for private pools and large terraces. The homes are the ideal choice for discerning high-end buyers after a ‘lock up and go’ apartment that is fully managed by the Finca Cortesin team. As noted by Sales Director of Single Homes, Pepe Lumbreras, “Not everyone wants a big villa in which to reside. Many buyers who already have sizeable homes are looking for something more manageable that is every inch as luxurious as their main home.”
The Las Albercas Clubhouse
Las Albercas homes are the perfect match for lovers of design and the uncluttered lifestyle. All apartments are surrounded by lush greenery and offer dazzling views over the Mediterranean. The development will also boast its very own Clubhouse, featuring indoor and outdoor pools, and a gym, lavish spa, hammam, and treatment rooms. Residents will also enjoy the benefits of the Finca Cortesin lifestyle, which include top restaurants (including the Michelin-starred Kabuki Raw), a beach club, pools, tennis centre, world-class golf course, and concierge and rental services. As noted by Pepe, “Las Albercas residents will have various discounts and preferential treatment at Finca Cortesin.” It makes sense, considering the fact that Las Albercas is one of a select number of developments built as part of the creation of a brand new, six-star destination. Prices for the apartments start from €1 million for a two-bedroom residence. The project will commence construction in Autumn 2019 and is scheduled for completion in Autumn 2021.
Making the Most of Casares
Pepe has been with Single Home (the Madrid-based promoter and developer of Finca Cortesin) for over 20 years, but his authentic passion for the Finca Cortesin project runs as deep as it did the first day. On the recent press visit, Pepe gave us a tour of both the Finca Cortesin resort itself and of the site on which Las Albercas will be built. The view of the sea below is simply breathtaking and it is amazing to think of the lively community that will soon be calling this oasis home.
What is Finca Cortesin
On our tour, Pepe enlightened us on one important matter: a lot of people simply don’t comprehend Finca Cortesin in its entirety. Many hear the name and associate it with the Hotel, but the latter is quite simply the jewel in the crown – the main attraction is a real estate haven that is as vast as it is luxurious. Finca Cortesin comprises three main developments in addition to the resort. One, Green 10, contains 16 (four-, five-, and six-bedroom villas), with plots ranging from 1,700m2 to 2,000m2 in size and a built area of between 600m2 and 750m2. Around half of these villas have already been sold.
By the gold area are the Golfside Villas, also encompassing 16 homes, each with its own unique design. Created by highly renowned architects, each of these villas has a singular identity, resulting from the fusion of Andalusian, colonial and contemporary influences. Seven different architects designed the villas, including Torras & Sierra, Vicens & Ramos, Valentín de Madariaga, Cristina López, Miguel Olazabal, Ábalos & Sentkiewicz, and José Mª Sierra. Many of these homes have already been purchased, but a select number are still available. Prices for these homes start at around €4 million.
The Finca Cortesin Experience
Pepe tells me that many of Finca Cortesin’s real estate purchasers started out by being regular guests at Finca Cortesin. “The resort was very much set up to mark Casares as a new, high-end destination that was far from the crowd; perfect for those who prefer a nature-filled holiday, surrounded by flowers, gardens, and centuries-old trees.” Pepe takes us to the Hotel’s beautiful outdoor family pool – a natural pool that is easily the Coast’s most breathtaking, embedded as it is into the grass and surrounded by olive trees. On the tour, Pepe points to a tree that is 1,000 years old. He shows me a stunning picture indeed – the lone tree, standing proud, stately, and alone – before the construction of Finca Cortesin commenced.
A Serene Walk through the Finca
The sumptuos family pool area leads on to the gardens, graced with archways blooming with flowers. This arched path seems to snake on endlessly, leading to the second Olympic-sized, adults-only pool. An ambience of silence and breeziness prevails, and even by the family pool, the silence is such that you can still hear the wind whistle through the leaves, and the melody of bird song.
On this special press day, Pepe and his team also present to us to the sizeable spa – boasting high ceilings that make it easy to feel liberated and relaxed. The indoor spa pool is stunning, as are the elegant treatment rooms.
Finca Cortesin has many appealing relaxation areas in which it is easy to get lost in the beauty. One top spot for me has always been the Blue Room – a bar/café that is blue in hue and boasts the most beautiful hand-painted silk wallpaper imaginable. Pepe tells me that one notorious celebrity shares my passion for the Blue Room. “He arrived for a day and stayed a full month…” he laughs. It is easy indeed to understand why the Finca Cortesin concept is so appealing. A six-star experience means that every single detail has been taken care of, and your physical, mental, and spiritual health and wellbeing are taken to an unsurpassed level of serenity and joy.
