The Las Albercas Clubhouse

Las Albercas homes are the perfect match for lovers of design and the uncluttered lifestyle. All apartments are surrounded by lush greenery and offer dazzling views over the Mediterranean. The development will also boast its very own Clubhouse, featuring indoor and outdoor pools, and a gym, lavish spa, hammam, and treatment rooms. Residents will also enjoy the benefits of the Finca Cortesin lifestyle, which include top restaurants (including the Michelin-starred Kabuki Raw), a beach club, pools, tennis centre, world-class golf course, and concierge and rental services. As noted by Pepe, “Las Albercas residents will have various discounts and preferential treatment at Finca Cortesin.” It makes sense, considering the fact that Las Albercas is one of a select number of developments built as part of the creation of a brand new, six-star destination. Prices for the apartments start from €1 million for a two-bedroom residence. The project will commence construction in Autumn 2019 and is scheduled for completion in Autumn 2021.

Making the Most of Casares

Pepe has been with Single Home (the Madrid-based promoter and developer of Finca Cortesin) for over 20 years, but his authentic passion for the Finca Cortesin project runs as deep as it did the first day. On the recent press visit, Pepe gave us a tour of both the Finca Cortesin resort itself and of the site on which Las Albercas will be built. The view of the sea below is simply breathtaking and it is amazing to think of the lively community that will soon be calling this oasis home.

What is Finca Cortesin

On our tour, Pepe enlightened us on one important matter: a lot of people simply don’t comprehend Finca Cortesin in its entirety. Many hear the name and associate it with the Hotel, but the latter is quite simply the jewel in the crown – the main attraction is a real estate haven that is as vast as it is luxurious. Finca Cortesin comprises three main developments in addition to the resort. One, Green 10, contains 16 (four-, five-, and six-bedroom villas), with plots ranging from 1,700m2 to 2,000m2 in size and a built area of between 600m2 and 750m2. Around half of these villas have already been sold.

By the gold area are the Golfside Villas, also encompassing 16 homes, each with its own unique design. Created by highly renowned architects, each of these villas has a singular identity, resulting from the fusion of Andalusian, colonial and contemporary influences. Seven different architects designed the villas, including Torras & Sierra, Vicens & Ramos, Valentín de Madariaga, Cristina López, Miguel Olazabal, Ábalos & Sentkiewicz, and José Mª Sierra. Many of these homes have already been purchased, but a select number are still available. Prices for these homes start at around €4 million.