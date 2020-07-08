Leave Your Car and Your Worries Behind

The boutique-style hotel, which opened its doors in 2015, was named one of Spain’s most charming hotels by Vogue in 2018. At 850 metres altitude, this mountain oasis will reconnect you with nature and reminded you what it is like to be truly alive.

Even before you get there, you know this will be no ordinary stay. Hotel guests are asked to leave their cars in the village of El Gastor and get chauffeured the remaining way. This is probably a good thing, as the jaw-dropping views are such that one could easily let go of the steering wheel.

On arrival, La Donaira’s press director María is waiting to give us a tour. “This is not a normal hotel,” she explains. “We want our guests to feel as if they are at home. We are like a family so there are no room keys and everybody eats at the same table.”

If this sounds too flower-child-like for you, don’t worry. The hundred-year-old whitewashed cortijo has been transformed into a state-of-the-art facility with seven distinct guest quarters and two 50m2 yurts for those who prefer glamping in the quasi-wild.

The main house is furnished with a mixture of French farm antiques, original art and a few retro-modern touches to give the ambience just a bit of funk. Each room has its unique characteristics, like the airy split-level suite where a natural rock grows out of the floor and the snow-white canopy bed is covered in lambskin, to assure an extra deep sleep. Bathtubs are William Holland, showers and taps custom designed, while natural soaps, shampoos and lotions are made in-house.

Throughout the estate there are homemade beeswax candles burning and vases with freshly cut flowers, so every corner breathes sweet, vibrant life!