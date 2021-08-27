In a country that is known for its millenary tradition in manufacturing fine olive oil, being hailed ‘the best of the best’ is an accolade that reveals painstaking work and dedication. Finca La Torre, ensconced in northeastern Antequera, has enjoyed this privilege time and time again, with a long list of prizes and recognitions to its name.
Words: Marisa Cutillas Photography: Finca la Torre
From Ancient Olive Groves to Your Palate
One of the most impressive is its 100/100 rating, received at the prestigious Flos Olei Competition for its Hojiblanca extra-virgin olive oil. There are only two Spanish olive oils that have received this rating in the history of the competition – a fact that has made gourmets and restaurateurs around the world sit up and take notice. At Marbella’s own Boho Club, for instance, guests are invited to dip freshly baked bread into this ‘liquid gold’ selection before their meal. The aim is to awaken the palate to the appealing flavour and aroma of well-balanced, organic, biodynamic olive oil which is exceptionally complex yet familiar all at once.
Bathed in Sunshine Since Ancient Times
The land occupied by Finca La Torre once formed part of Singilia Barba – an ancient Roman city whose majesty can be gleaned from the remaining ruins (Roman columns and the vestiges of an ancient olive mill, located by the Finca’s main entrance). During the Nasrid era, Arabian dwellers built the watchtower that gives the company its name. It wasn’t until 1998 that the estate was turned into an olive oil enterprise, with 104 acres planted with olive groves and organic and biodynamic certifications obtained. In 2010, the land was acquired by Armada Investment, which has dedicated heart and soul to producing one of the world’s very best olive oils. Today, the company is present in over 25 countries, producing 50 tonnes of organic extra-virgin olive oil annually for national consumption and exports.
The Finca comprises 380 hectares of land (230 of which are covered by olive groves and 150 of which comprise pastures and Mediterranean forest). Despite its impressive size, says Finca La Torre’s Director, Víctor Pérez, “We extract only 100,000 litres of oil per year, only 50% of which makes it to our bottles.”
Biodynamic Olive Oil Production
The aim of biodynamic agriculture is to rescue traditional cultivation practices in order to boost soil fertility and to encourage plants and animals to coexist symbiotically. One of its tenets is to use compost to boost the soil’s microbial activity naturally. Another involves planting, pruning and harvesting olives according to the influence the moon and stars exert on the natural rhythms of the soil. Biodynamic methods also embrace energy and water conservation techniques.
Varieties to Taste
Finca La Torre produces its olive oil from four varieties: Arbequina, Cornicabra, Hojiblanca and Picuda. The Hojiblanca Selection is described by the company as “intensely fruity, with notes of freshly cut grass and olive leaf. On the palate, it is bitter, progressively spicy and lingering, with hints of green almond, apple, and banana peel.” The Arbequina Selection is “medium fruity, with clear notes of green apple and green banana. Sweet on the palate, with a touch of almond; spicy and smooth, without a lingering finish.”
The Coupage Selection (containing 60% Hojiblanca, 30% Arbequina, and 10% Cornicabra) can be described as “medium fruity, with notes of freshly cut grass and olive leaf. On the palate, it is bitter, progressively spicy, with a medium lingering finish, and with hints of green almond, apple, banana peel and nutty flavours.” Víctor adds, “We also sell single-variety packs featuring four individual bottles, each bearing one of our four varieties.” Visit Finca La Torre’s site to discover a wider selection of products – including flavoured oils, vinegars, and One – a limited edition comprising both Arbequina and Hojiblanca oils.
Olive Oil Tourism
If gourmet tours appeal to the traveller in you, a visit to the Finca may be worth planning. While there, you can enjoy tours of fragrant olive groves, take part in birdwatching, experience guided tasting tours, and check out local areas of interest. Finca La Torre offers Andalusian-style accommodation, located among the olive trees and surrounded by a lush landscape that teems with native flora and fauna and boasts a sunset that is no less than magical. Sr. Pérez tells me that owing to the current health situation, tours are being offered to small groups and individuals, who should make it a point to book in advance.