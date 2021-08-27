From Ancient Olive Groves to Your Palate

One of the most impressive is its 100/100 rating, received at the prestigious Flos Olei Competition for its Hojiblanca extra-virgin olive oil. There are only two Spanish olive oils that have received this rating in the history of the competition – a fact that has made gourmets and restaurateurs around the world sit up and take notice. At Marbella’s own Boho Club, for instance, guests are invited to dip freshly baked bread into this ‘liquid gold’ selection before their meal. The aim is to awaken the palate to the appealing flavour and aroma of well-balanced, organic, biodynamic olive oil which is exceptionally complex yet familiar all at once.

Bathed in Sunshine Since Ancient Times

The land occupied by Finca La Torre once formed part of Singilia Barba – an ancient Roman city whose majesty can be gleaned from the remaining ruins (Roman columns and the vestiges of an ancient olive mill, located by the Finca’s main entrance). During the Nasrid era, Arabian dwellers built the watchtower that gives the company its name. It wasn’t until 1998 that the estate was turned into an olive oil enterprise, with 104 acres planted with olive groves and organic and biodynamic certifications obtained. In 2010, the land was acquired by Armada Investment, which has dedicated heart and soul to producing one of the world’s very best olive oils. Today, the company is present in over 25 countries, producing 50 tonnes of organic extra-virgin olive oil annually for national consumption and exports.

The Finca comprises 380 hectares of land (230 of which are covered by olive groves and 150 of which comprise pastures and Mediterranean forest). Despite its impressive size, says Finca La Torre’s Director, Víctor Pérez, “We extract only 100,000 litres of oil per year, only 50% of which makes it to our bottles.”