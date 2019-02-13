When the desire for traditional Italian cuisine hits hard, my mind always conjures up the light-filled interiors, sophisticated food, and warm, friendly service of the staff at Rosmarino della Piazza.
Founded by Italian-Spanish couple Cristina (who hails from San Remo) and Avelino (born and raised in Ronda), the restaurant serves a blend of Mediterranean and Italian food that pays respect to top quality produce and traditional cooking methods. Fine meat is as big a priority as freshly caught fish and seafood and of course, traditional Italian delights such as prawns a la Diavola, homemade fresh pasta with fillings like ricotta and spinach or mushrooms and truffles, as well as rice and a select range of fresh fish dishes.
For around a year now, the restaurant has also been serving pizza, with a base comprising top quality flour containing various types of cereal obtained from sustainable agriculture: oats, barley, rice, and wheat, fermented slowly for 48 hours for the ultimate in crisp goodness.
Rosmarino della Piazza is classy yet laid-back all at once. Just drive into the Elviria commercial centre (where there is always plenty of free parking) and step into a world of elegance; one where the crystal gleams and the tables are covered with graceful red and white table cloths. Those who are in the mood for the sun can always opt to sit at the outdoor terrace, overlooking natural scenery and the lively shopping complex.
My recent visit was for a Friday lunch treat with colleagues, and we couldn’t have made a better choice. In addition to the regular menu, there were many specials on offer that day, which we were content to try out. We shared all dishes, as we tend to do these days, starting off with a supremely creamy mango, burrata, and rucola salad; a lovely blend of textures and flavours and definitely an appetite whetter.
It was a chilly day out, so we really loved the next starter, which was on the list of specials of the day: grilled scallops and King prawns, ultra-juicy and fresh, served with a spicy Diavola sauce. On the list of specials there were many more temptations, including warm foie gras with marsala caramelised apple, pappardelle with wild mushrooms and veal, and grilled fillet of sole.
Avelino and Cristina ensure that diners always enjoy the best the season has to offer and on this occasion, Avelino brought out a true treasure: an enormous black truffle, in season right now, its earthy aroma making it simply irresistible. We enjoyed this rare treat, freshly grated over a creamy tagliatelle.
Our mains were also heartwarming and satisfying. We tucked into a tender, juicy grilled Angus sirloin served tagliata-style (i.e. sliced into fine slices) – memorable in every way and definitely meriting its spot on the permanent menu. This dish was beautifully complemented by a bottle of Viña Pedrosa Cepa Gavilán crianza 2016 (made entirely from tempranillo grapes), by Bodegas Hermanos Pérez Pascuas.
Finally, it was time for dessert. We tried three Italian classics. The panna cotta with raspberry coulis was soft and creamy and is a must for lovers of this light treat, the profiteroles with vanilla ice-cream and chocolate sauce were sinful but ‘worth it’, and the tiramisu bore a strong brewed coffee flavour – ideal with a piping hot cup of coffee.
Rosmarino is the ideal spot for both private and business meals. Sophisticated and refined, it is also welcoming to groups of family and friends, and just as fitting for a quick lunch as it is for a romantic dinner. Whether you are in the mood for warm risotto, creamy pasta, or a hearty steak, you know that at Rosmarino, you will enjoy exquisite produce, prepared with the respect for tradition that makes Italian cuisine highly coveted by diners the world over.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN
Open daily from Monday to Saturday.
C.C. Pinogolf, Local 34, Elviria. Tel: 952 850 148.