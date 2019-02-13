For around a year now, the restaurant has also been serving pizza, with a base comprising top quality flour containing various types of cereal obtained from sustainable agriculture: oats, barley, rice, and wheat, fermented slowly for 48 hours for the ultimate in crisp goodness.

Rosmarino della Piazza is classy yet laid-back all at once. Just drive into the Elviria commercial centre (where there is always plenty of free parking) and step into a world of elegance; one where the crystal gleams and the tables are covered with graceful red and white table cloths. Those who are in the mood for the sun can always opt to sit at the outdoor terrace, overlooking natural scenery and the lively shopping complex.

My recent visit was for a Friday lunch treat with colleagues, and we couldn’t have made a better choice. In addition to the regular menu, there were many specials on offer that day, which we were content to try out. We shared all dishes, as we tend to do these days, starting off with a supremely creamy mango, burrata, and rucola salad; a lovely blend of textures and flavours and definitely an appetite whetter.

It was a chilly day out, so we really loved the next starter, which was on the list of specials of the day: grilled scallops and King prawns, ultra-juicy and fresh, served with a spicy Diavola sauce. On the list of specials there were many more temptations, including warm foie gras with marsala caramelised apple, pappardelle with wild mushrooms and veal, and grilled fillet of sole.

Avelino and Cristina ensure that diners always enjoy the best the season has to offer and on this occasion, Avelino brought out a true treasure: an enormous black truffle, in season right now, its earthy aroma making it simply irresistible. We enjoyed this rare treat, freshly grated over a creamy tagliatelle.