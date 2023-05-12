More and more buyers of luxury homes in and around Marbella are reflecting the global trend towards properties with a lower carbon footprint and greatly enhanced energy efficiency. Besides the reduced impact on the environment, there is also a very considerable reduction in energy bills – a factor not to be overlooked in these times.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Mediterranean Homes
More and more buyers of luxury homes in and around Marbella are reflecting the global trend towards properties with a lower carbon footprint and greatly enhanced energy efficiency. Besides the reduced impact on the environment, there is also a very considerable reduction in energy bills – a factor not to be overlooked in these times.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Mediterranean Homes
Different developers are approaching this issue from distinct angles, with many focusing on new materials, building techniques, smart home technologies, and the kind of improvements in design and orientation that take the setting and local conditions into account to reduce the need for heating, cooling and even irrigation. The innovative new villa being offered near La Cala de Mijas by Mediterranean Homes takes things to another level to become the first carbon zero home on the Costa del Sol – actually, in all of Spain!
A Hydrogen-Powered Villa
We’ve all heard about the electric versus hydrogen debate in cars and other forms of transport, but the villa designed by an award-winning Marbella-based architectural team that is taking shape in the foothills near La Cala de Mijas is, in fact, a hydrogen-powered property with negligible carbon footprint and an incredible 90% reduction in operating costs. It seems the best of two worlds, but of course a home that greatly reduces the need for heating and cooling, as well as producing its own off-the-grid energy is quite logically going to be cheaper to run.
How is it done? Well, there isn’t just one magical machine hiding in a cupboard that solves all our earthly problems; the Zero Carbon Villa is actually a composite of high-tech solutions using the British Creo system of construction and engineering. It combines several elements, starting with highly eco-friendly building materials, architectural design and engineering that harmonise the conditions of the setting and optimise the functioning of the systems, as well as innovative renewable energy technology.
The Building Blocks
Though the aesthetic design is comparable with that of other quality modern villas, the materials from which the home is built represent a major leap forward in the construction industry. Tested and certified by the BBA (British Board of Agrément), the CREO ICF (Insulated Concrete Forms) wall system provides the framework for in-situ dense aggregate concrete walls made from Creo Blocks that enjoy a new level of thermal insulation and efficiency. Achieving this standard of thermal flow integrity forms the basis for the next and even more avant-garde step in the process.
Sun, Water And Power
The villa has something no other home in Spain has yet been able to boast – a hydrogen electricity generator and accompanying H2 tank and hot water boiler. The Creo Hydrogen Power System uses water in combination with the sun’s energy captured with solar panels to produce hydrogen, which in turn is harnessed to produce electricity through a specialised generator that by-passes conventional fossil fuel sources, to provide the house with off-the-grid independence and power it with carbon-free renewable green energy.
Based in Wales, Creo is one of those companies leading the way in using new tech to create practical solutions, and the system is being rolled out in the UK and parts of Europe following the results of a test house built in Wales. Besides residential and commercial projects, the company is also expanding into H2 fuelling stations and currently designing a mini-grid power station that will produce green hydrogen-based electricity. It is a daring move, and just the kind of quantum leap thinking that will provide the solutions we need.
The Coast’s Most Advanced Concept
In many ways, this luxurious 650m2 villa set upon a scenic hillside location near Mijas Costa is just like any other exclusive designer home on the coast, complete with stylish open plan living, top-of-the-range appliances, bespoke amenities and inspiring sea views, but it is under the skin that it represents a truly advanced concept. Upon completion, the final technical inspection and certification will determine whether the villa has a greatly diminished carbon footprint or has even achieved a zero-carbon rating.
Offered with a ten-year building guarantee and also with technical support service, the Carbon Zero Villa combines sleek architectural styling and refined comfort with technology that is causing waves in the construction industry while impressively reducing both the home’s operating bills and the cost to the environment.