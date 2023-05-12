A Hydrogen-Powered Villa

We’ve all heard about the electric versus hydrogen debate in cars and other forms of transport, but the villa designed by an award-winning Marbella-based architectural team that is taking shape in the foothills near La Cala de Mijas is, in fact, a hydrogen-powered property with negligible carbon footprint and an incredible 90% reduction in operating costs. It seems the best of two worlds, but of course a home that greatly reduces the need for heating and cooling, as well as producing its own off-the-grid energy is quite logically going to be cheaper to run.

How is it done? Well, there isn’t just one magical machine hiding in a cupboard that solves all our earthly problems; the Zero Carbon Villa is actually a composite of high-tech solutions using the British Creo system of construction and engineering. It combines several elements, starting with highly eco-friendly building materials, architectural design and engineering that harmonise the conditions of the setting and optimise the functioning of the systems, as well as innovative renewable energy technology.