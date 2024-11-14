Top hotels also contain restaurants with a gourmet offering and level of service that are exemplary. Here are some fine examples on the west side of Marbella, open to the public, that you ought to know.
Top hotels also contain restaurants with a gourmet offering and level of service that are exemplary. Here are some fine examples on the west side of Marbella, open to the public, that you ought to know.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn & Respective Hotels
FINCA CORTESIN
Renowned for its elegance and sophistication, this multi-award winning resort invites its guests to luxuriate within sumptuous surroundings. Converted from a country hacienda with traditional Andalusian architecture, Finca Cortesin occupies a tranquil estate quite close to the picturesque mountain village of Casares. It offers an array of amenities for those fortunates who can take time out for a pampering experience par excellence in a rarefied ambience. Notably, its legendary restaurants are also open for those not residing in the hotel by prior reservation.
EL JARDÍN DE LUTZ
With a magnificent setting facing a stately lawn with millennial olive trees and the Mediterranean shimmering in the distance, El Jardín de Lutz occupies a shaded terrace area, moving indoors on cooler evenings. It comes to life each evening with exceptional candle-lit dinners serenaded by a live band softly reproducing popular hits. Head Chef Lutz Bösing has curated a compact menu that combines classic Spanish dishes with modern touches. Savouring such delicacies with a fine wine pairing and enveloping ambience is the stuff of memories.
Open every day for dinner from 19:00 to 23:00. Reservations: (+34) 952 937 800
REI
Rei by Finca Cortesin is the hotel’s signature restaurant, attracting a clientele from all over the province. Under the guiding hand of Masterchef, Luis Olara, its cuisine is renowned for sublime traditional Asian dishes as well as enticing combinations fusing Asian and Mediterranean influences. An open kitchen affords diners the opportunity to see the staff at work as they skilfully slice the fresh cuts of fish and prepare the exquisite delicacies Rei is famed for. Select from the 14-course tasting menu or from an extensive offering of tempting specialities.
Open for dinner from Tuesday to Saturday from 19:30 to 23:00. Reservations: (+34) 952 937 800
ANANTARA VILLA PADIERNA
A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace lives up to its name with magnificent Tuscan-inspired architecture, comprising wonderfully elegant rooms and suites. Although located on Marbella’s doorstep, it is sufficiently removed and in such a privileged location that, for all intents and purposes, it feels like being in another world. The hotel boasts many special amenities, including three golf courses surrounding the resort, a Raquet Club with tennis and padel, squash and badminton, a croquet lawn, a sumptuous spa, and a Roman amphitheatre
LA VERANDA
Fully restored to its original splendour and managed by Head Somelier, José Luis Morales, La Veranda is the Anantara Villa Padierna’s restaurant for international dining with flair. Chef, Santiago Altuna has assembled a menu which offers diners the favourite dishes and most iconic plates that hotel guests have enjoyed over the last two decades. The venue is as time honoured as the dishes on offer, with a lovely terrace for dining under the stars, and an interior space that exudes elegance and sophistication.
Open from Wednesday to Sunday from 19:00 to 23:00 with live music on Friday & Saturday. Reservations: (+34) 952 889 150
LA LOGGIA
La Loggia instantly impresses with its classic décor, lavish produce displays, extensive menu, and sweeping views over the lake and fountain across the golf course to the Mediterranean. A favourite venue of guests staying at the hotel, under the guiding hand of Head Chef, Esteban Periañez, the ambience is lively and enticing. An Italian food aficionados paradise, this is a lovely venue to linger over a leisurely lunch on the terrace or to enjoy a sumptuous meal within the confines of its beautiful interior setting.
Open every day for breakfast from 07:00 to 11:00 and for lunch from 13:00 to 16:30. Reservations: (+34) 952 889 150
METT HOTEL & BEACH RESORT MARBELLA – ESTEPONA
METT is a name conferring exclusivity and luxury, with a collection of refined hotels located in some of the world’s top locations including Bodrum in Turkey, Barcelona coming soon, and METT Singapore which will open later in 2025. The METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona emanates sophistication yet with a relaxed vibe befitting its beachfront location. Guests can indulge in exciting leisure facilities, top gastronomy, and entertainment, the sumptuous MOI spa, and the impressive Azure Pool and Beach Club.
ISOLA
Inspired by the rich culinary traditions of the Roman Empire and southern Italy, Isola Ristorante is a dream venue for lovers of Italian cuisine, serving up a range of favourite Italian dishes that are beautifully presented and simply delicious. Lose yourself in the plush surroundings while savouring wonderfully tasty preparations with a modern twist. A highlight here not to be missed is the speciality of the house – pinsa – prepared in an authentic pizza oven, a type of deep pan pizza with an incredibly light base, allowing the topping to reign supreme.
Open every day from 19:00 to 23:00. Closed for the season from November 12. Reservations: (+34) 951 906 567.
AMMOS
Following its exodus in Doha, Dubai, and Ibiza, since opening this summer, AMMOS has established itself as the best Greek restaurant on the Coast. Masterminded by the resort’s Executive Chef, Giannis Toman, he has ensured that his country’s most favoured dishes are well represented at this quaint venue right on the beach, with the highlight on fish and seafood preparations. The relaxing setting evokes a Greek village permeated with a Mediterranean vibe, with white and blue touches everywhere in evidence.
You will have to wait until March to experience the many charms that AMMOS offers.