EL JARDÍN DE LUTZ

With a magnificent setting facing a stately lawn with millennial olive trees and the Mediterranean shimmering in the distance, El Jardín de Lutz occupies a shaded terrace area, moving indoors on cooler evenings. It comes to life each evening with exceptional candle-lit dinners serenaded by a live band softly reproducing popular hits. Head Chef Lutz Bösing has curated a compact menu that combines classic Spanish dishes with modern touches. Savouring such delicacies with a fine wine pairing and enveloping ambience is the stuff of memories.

Open every day for dinner from 19:00 to 23:00. Reservations: (+34) 952 937 800