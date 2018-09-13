Modern Sophistication

In A Country Estate Today that optimal lifestyle blend comes with a further dimension, meaning that you can enjoy contemporary style, comfort and technical infrastructure within a spacious, natural setting with fantastic golf, mountain and sea views. Marbella Club Hills is an example of this, bringing the five-star deluxe Marbella Club concept to a residential development of private villas and luxurious villa apartments set upon 158,000 square metres of what constitutes a country estate within a country estate.

Construction covers around five per cent of this elegant gated community, ensuring that natural greenery and landscaped park areas abundantly surround the contemporary Mediterranean architecture designed by Villarroel-Torrico Architects. Styled to blend into their cultural and natural setting, the villas are also ensconced within lush gardens while the luxurious apartments and penthouses offer optimal space and privacy, not to mention an orientation that takes in a great swathe of coast and countryside.

Using the slope of the land ensures all properties enjoy such views in a luxury residential resort community where the first phase is focused upon three-four bedroom apartments, dubbed villa apartments for their space, refinement and features. The second phase will also include two-three bedroom options, as well as four-bedroom semi-detached villas with private pools set a little further down the slope near the private tennis and paddle tennis courts. This area also includes a multi-purpose court for basketball, volleyball and futsal, which forms part of the Marbella Club Hills facilities, that additionally include large indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an indoor spa with heated pool, gyms, kids playground and a reception with concierge services.

The first floor apartments have a single-level simplex layout, but both the ground floor garden apartments and the top floor penthouses feature a duplex arrangement, making this a community with a broad range of property options set within small, private buildings surrounded by greenery. This boutique development with Marbella Club flair is built by MENA Capital, an experienced international investment management and advisory company accustomed to offering high-spec construction, style and finishing qualities combined with modern amenities and an inspired indoor and outdoor treatment that creates one extended lifestyle area, complete with lounging and dining spaces, optional rooftop pools and decorative design details.

To round it off, owners at Marbella Club Hills will be members of the adjacent golf club and equestrian centre, as well as having priority access to the Marbella Club Hotel and Puente Romano resort – from the tennis club, gym and beach clubs to the restaurants, spa and, subject to membership committee approval, the exclusive Owners Club at the Puente Romano. Taken together, this is a uniquely broad blend of product and services within a luxurious boutique development that not only bears the Marbella Club name, but also enjoys the full range of its services.

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MARBELLA CLUB HILLS

www.marbellaclubhills.com