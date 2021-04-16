Q: Last year you took home the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award [jointly awarded with Lionel Messi] and you have been nominated again for 2021. How does it feel to be regarded right at the pinnacle of the sporting world alongside so many other greats?

LEWIS: I feel very privileged to have been nominated again. You know it’s such a prestigious award. It’s great to see what Laureus do in their work and you know it’s something that all the great athletes aspire to win one day.

Q: You’ve been nominated in a group that includes LeBron James, Rafael Nadal, Robert Lewandowski, Armand Duplantis and Joshua Cheptegei. That’s a pretty classy group?

LEWIS: Yes, when you mention all the different names, when you look at all the list of great athletes, I feel very honoured to be among them. Just that in itself is an award, to be recognised among those who are doing so great in their sports.

Q: Was there a particular F1 season highlight for you in 2020?

LEWIS: The whole year was a highlight. I enjoyed every single race; the way it started out until the end. I think naturally the race in Turkey was a big highlight, just the way it unfolded, the way it happened.

Q: The Mercedes Formula One team have been nominated again for Laureus, too. What can you say about last year’s car and the team and the support they gave you?

LEWIS: I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. It’s a long, long time. I’ve been with Mercedes definitely longer than most drivers and it’s been a privilege to see Mercedes evolve, see the success over those years, and now to be a part of that success and to see them constantly evolving, innovating, moving forward.

When you travel the globe and you see Mercedes-Benz in every corner of the world, in every street, then to know that you are one of their representatives, it’s very cool.

Q: What about further advancements to the car, and looking at the challenges of 2021? Does racing still excite you as much? What’s your mood… your feeling going into the new season?

LEWIS: I feel super. I feel younger than I’ve ever been to be honest. I got back in the car and it was super-easy. The car feels great. The way it’s evolved, it’s another step.

I think there are a lot of challenges we have this year. I think the other teams will be getting closer – we don’t know yet, but it wouldn’t surprise me. And anyway, the challenge is of trying to raise the bar and be better, no matter what anyone else is doing. When you look at a season like last year, it’s one of the best years we’ve ever had, so how do you beat that?