2021 – A Year Of Excitement And Controversy

Almost from the off it was clear that this would be the year that Mercedes hegemony would be challenged, and Verstappen was the man to do it. The early part of the season set the scene for a mouth-watering battle between these two rivals, and as the competition heated up so early, respect steadily gave way to a more cynical approach. Both drivers were guilty of questionable actions, a situation for which the increasingly erratic decision-making of the race leadership headed by Race Director Michael Masi added significant fire.

In the second half of the season, the neck-to-neck title race that was so enthralling was increasingly spoiled by highly questionable decisions, though on the whole the damage was more or less evenly spread between the two drivers. One sad low point was the lack of action following Verstappen’s crash at Silverstone after Hamilton pushed him off the track, but it was easily equalled on the final, deciding race day, when the same team headed by Michael Masi once again confused their own regulations by allowing Verstappen to approach Hamilton in a safety car restart.

As a result, a rejuvenated Verstappen was able to challenge and eventually pass Hamilton, to win the race and take the title. British fans were understandably seething but, looking back over the season, it was a chaotic but perhaps somewhat poetic balancing act that cancelled out some of the damage done to Verstappen’s challenge earlier in the year. The reason that we’re still talking about 2021 when reviewing the start of the 2022 race season is an indication of just how much this latest in a growing tradition of ‘referee interference’ is damaging the sport.