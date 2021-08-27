In 2012 the building was declared a cultural heritage monument and, following several years of extensive renovations, the Four Seasons Madrid finally opened last year. It is the largest and most expensive hotel in the city’s history, with suites costing up to €12.000 per night. Furthermore, the top two floors of the edifice contain 22 private luxury residences, where owners enjoy access to all hotel services, allegedly priced at €2.4M upwards.

The reconstruction project, featuring meticulous restoration at a cost of €530M, eventually encompassed the Palace of La Equitativa and six smaller adjacent buildings to create an even larger complex that not only includes the hotel, but also the luxury shopping mall Galería Canalejas, converted from the similarly impressive Banco Hispano Americano, with many prestigious Spanish and international brands present.