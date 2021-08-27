Located in Madrid’s city centre close to the Puerta del Sol, this palatial hotel is the first Four Seasons Hotel in Spain. A landmark in Madrid, with its instantly recognisable ornate bell tower and copper cupola, the spectacular premises were originally constructed as El Palacio de la Equitativa between 1887 and 1891 by the Spanish architect José Grases Riera, famously becoming the headquarters of Banesto from 1920 to 2004.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR Photography: FOUR SEASONS MADRID
In 2012 the building was declared a cultural heritage monument and, following several years of extensive renovations, the Four Seasons Madrid finally opened last year. It is the largest and most expensive hotel in the city’s history, with suites costing up to €12.000 per night. Furthermore, the top two floors of the edifice contain 22 private luxury residences, where owners enjoy access to all hotel services, allegedly priced at €2.4M upwards.
The reconstruction project, featuring meticulous restoration at a cost of €530M, eventually encompassed the Palace of La Equitativa and six smaller adjacent buildings to create an even larger complex that not only includes the hotel, but also the luxury shopping mall Galería Canalejas, converted from the similarly impressive Banco Hispano Americano, with many prestigious Spanish and international brands present.
MADRID’S NEW PLACE TO MEET
In the grand lobby, which is quite simply breathtaking, the city’s history is presented with almost 4,000 restored artifacts, including signature features from the bank previously occupying this establishment. Discover original teller counters, stained glass, and gilt-topped green marble columns. Works of contemporary Spanish art also abound throughout the hotel – combining to create an exclusive destination that showcases Madrid at its most charismatic.
OPULENT ACCOMMODATION
Four Seasons Hotel Madrid has 200 rooms, which are spacious and luxuriously appointed, ranging in size with a Superior Courtyard or Premier Terrace room at 45 – 50m2 to the 300m2 Presidential Suite and the magnificent Royal Suite which commands an impressive 400m2. All accommodation comes with an enviable list of facilities and in-room equipment, with deluxe bedding and free WiFi. Private parking is available at a supplementary charge.
DIVERSE DINING
Dani is the new dining sensation being talked about in Madrid from Spanish celebrity chef Dani García. With its Four Seasons rooftop venue, diners can savour his traditional Andalucian cuisine with multiple twists alongside panoramic views over the city. The gastrobar Isa blends traditional Spanish dishes with flavours from around the world, in addition to modern Asian tapas, snack plates and comfort foods, while El Patio, in the main lobby, offers a casual menu featuring local tapas, pintos and desserts.
SUMPTUOUS SPA
The Four Seasons Madrid is equipped with a four level Spa sanctuary which features a central showpiece swimming pool, sun-splashed pool terrace, steam rooms, fitness centre, eight spacious treatment rooms (one for couples), for a multitude of spa treatments including massage, advanced skincare, beauty body rituals, and a boutique salon offering signature hairdressing services and nail care.
CULTURAL SURROUNDINGS
The hotel is wonderfully located in the centre of Madrid, being only a short walk to The Prado with its world-renowned paintings by Velázquez among many other Masters, the Thyssen-Bornemisza which houses a large collection of inspiring works from the Impressionists, and to Reina Sofía, home to Picasso’s Guernica.
Alongside such icons, visitors can fully immerse themselves in the numerous activities available in the country’s capital city, from art to theatres, parks, historical monuments, and a dining scene that caters to every imaginable taste.
VIP SHOPPING
Directly accessible from the hotel’s lobby, the Galería Canalejas will respond to most shoppers’ requirements. The experience starts in the private VIP lounge dedicated to Four Seasons guests, and includes a Galería Canalejas personal shopper who will help to find everything from wardrobe essentials and special occasion outfits to the perfect gift item.