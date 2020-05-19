All About Champagne

Champagne, like most sparkling wines, is produced using a traditional process known as Méthode Champenoise. A sharp tasting base wine, made from early picked grapes, typically of the Pinot noir, Pinot Meunier or Chardonnay varieties, starts off the process. The addition of small quantities of lesser known grapes from varieties including, Pinot blanc, Pinot gris, Arbane or Petit Meslier, are used to augment the depth of flavour in the blending process.

To the base wine, sugar and yeast are added with the latter consuming the former, releasing carbon dioxide into the wine, giving it sparkle. The Champagne is then aged. By rotating the bottle in the rack in a process known as remuage, the dead yeast cells, called lie are collected at the neck of the bottle. A later process known as disgorgement involves the neck of the bottles being frozen, opened and the lie removed. The dosage stage involves a final mix of wine and sugar being added to the opened bottles for yet more flavour before they are resealed. A second fermentation follows for a minimum period of fifteen months that delivers a ready, but a non-vintage, Champagne. To satisfy the definition of a ‘vintage’ Champagne, the second fermentation needs to continue for a minimum period of three years.

It is interesting to note that the 19th century version of classic Champagne would have been far sweeter than those of today. For his 1846 vintage, destined solely for the British market, Perrier-Jouët refrained from adding sugar. The expression Brut Champagne, the driest, was specifically introduced for the British market in the 1876. Champagne should always be served cold, ideally between 7C and 9C.

There are more than fifty major Champagne houses with some of the best known being Bollinger, Moët y Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Pol Roger, which is apparently the Queen’s favourite. Equally, there are many smaller domaines that make a few thousand bottles of Champagne annually, including the house of Jacquinot & Fils, that my wife and I discovered in Epernay, twenty-six years ago, when seeking our wedding Champagne! The European Union has a series of measures intended to protect iconic products by the designation of origin, authenticity and geographical region. Champagne is one such product and varieties which are not from the defined Champagne region are prevented from using its iconic name.

France has its own rules known as Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC) that impose local geographic restrictions, defining which grapes may be used and from which domaine those grapes may be grown in order to qualify to be used in the production of Champagne. The intention is to ensure that the market is delivered the genuine article. While this creates a clear monopoly, the dominant producers are at pains to point that the overriding aim of these regulations is to provide customers with certainty and a quality product. The consistent high price charged for Champagne open up gaps in the market that others can very capably fill.