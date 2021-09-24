As reported by Carbon Brief, “If the world is to meet its target of limiting global warming to ‘well below’ 2ºC, some degree of diet shift will be necessary. If it is to strive for the most optimistic target of keeping warming to 1.5ºC, changes to diet may be even more crucial.” The industrial revolution may have been one of the defining forces that brought Earth to the state it is currently in, but new advances in agriculture, science, and engineering are the only way out of this conundrum. What technologies will be shaping the food industry and which novel ingredients are likely to play a key role in our dietary regimens?

The Rise and Rise of Plant-Based Substitutes

Veganism is one of the decisive forces shaping the current food industry and there are three main interests behind its boom: health, animal rights, and sustainability. It is predicted that one in 10 people will embrace this lifestyle within the next 10 years. The current pandemic has certainly highlighted the importance of fighting for our planet, and food is a key weapon if human beings are to succeed in reversing the havoc they have wreaked for centuries.

Technology is making veganism a simpler, more appealing choice than ever before thanks to brands like Beyond Meat. The latter makes burgers with flavours and textures that are very similar to ‘the real thing’ using a technology that heats, cools, and pressurises plant-based products until they obtain the fibrous texture of meat. Other ingredients are then mixed with this base – including fats, minerals, fruit, spices, and vegetable colours – all of which help mimic the juiciness and appearance of meat. Of course, vegan products now extend way beyond burgers, with the list of tempting items including vegan chicken strips, plant-based cheese, and vegan bacon (made by dehydrating zucchini with smokey spices that lend the treat the characteristic crunch and smokiness of bacon).