The history of Tsavorite is best recounted in the words of Campbell Bridges himself. The gemologist recalls that he discovered this deep green-hued stone in Zimbabwe in 1961, while he was working for the UK Atomic Energy Authority. One day, while exploring the countryside, “an old rogue buffalo charged out of the bush at me. I jumped down into the gully. The buffalo followed me in a menacing manner along the edge of the ravine for a while, then gave up and went off into the bush. I continued upward, inspecting the rock exposures in the bottom and sides of the gully. Where it neared the top of the hill, I found an outcrop that contained small bright green crystals. This was my first encounter with green Garnet.” The stone was renamed ‘Tsavorite’ by Bridges and Henry B. Platt, President of Tiffany & Co. in 1973. Tsavo is an enormous wilderness area that has been divided into two national parks. It is one of the world’s largest wildlife preserves.

Bridges’ second discovery of Tsavorite was equally shrouded in danger. It occurred in a small valley in northern Tanzania (over 100 km southwest of the Kilimanjaro) that a large rhinoceros had made his home. Bridges and his team began digging a pit in search of Tsavorites and the following morning, they found the rhino’s tracks “firmly implanted in the soil on the edge of the pit.” The miners took great care to watch out for the rhino, whom they named ‘The Mining Inspector’. The rhino had plenty to be protective about. This deposit, said Bridges, “yielded some of the largest Tsavorites ever found, among which is one beauty just under 35 carats.” This enormous stone was found long after Bridges had lost the mine due to nationalisation by the Tanzanian government.

Bridges has many more beautiful recollections – including that of a leopard in Kenya that used to consume its prey on his treehouse bed and drink water from a “Tsavorite-studded birdbath at the bottom of the tree.”