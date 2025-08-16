Geranium - A Dining Haven In Full Bloom

Picture this: A cosy dining venue with modern fittings and a covered terrace. Well-dressed knowledgeable staff who extend a warm welcome. Divine dishes that simply caresses your palate with enticing flavours. This is Geranium in La Cala de Mijas, masterminded by celebrity TV chef and author Steven Saunders, who is admirably assisted by Head Chef Maurice Curtin, and by well-known retired restaurateur and self confessed foodie Garry Waite.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
The restaurant is located on Mare Nostrum within easy walking distance of La Cala de Mijas and, just like its previous incarnations – The Pink Geranium in Cambridgeshire and The Little Geranium in La Cala – it has achieved astounding success, with a large contingent of regular diners. To find out why this is so, read on.
Geranium offers exemplary tasting menus comprising multiple courses that can be paired with wines according to preference, amounting to a very reasonably priced Michelin-type dining experience. The plates are effectively gourmet tapas, with artistic presentation and an impressive attention to detail. A visit here invites you to settle in with friends or family for an occasion to savour.
Steven’s Pink Geranium became a landmark in the UK, welcoming guests like Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher, Pierce Brosnan, and Rod Stewart among others. He operated a Rolls Royce Silver Shadow service and, this summer, they have a VIP service available with a chauffeur-driven Bentley.
Supreme Versatility
Some of the original dishes, like the Famous Crispy Duck Salad, which was Princess Diana’s favourite, are still on the menu today. Along with an À La Carte menu for those who would rather have fewer courses and larger portions, there are three tasting menus, priced at €69, €79, and a VIP Summer Signature Tasting at €99 with six, seven, and eight dishes respectively, giving diners great flexibility in selecting to their desire. The latter, according to Steven, is “The Best eight dishes I have ever created”. Wine pairings with these, reflecting the quality of the vintages being served, are set at €35, €45, and €65, and whether you choose to have wine or not, the fare you will be served is well worth the outlay.
Our recent visit with a table of four saw us glorifying in a medley of delicious delicacies that included Lobster Salad, with avocado, mango, coconut, and lemon pearls, Beef Carpaccio with caper berries, truffle oil, and parmesan crisps, Kataifi Scallops, crispy fried with Thai relish, lemongrass foam, micro cilantro, and coriander oil, Wild Sea Bass with red chicory, pea and mint broth, Iberian ham, and lemon confit, and Steven’s Famous Beef Wellington with Rioja jus. All are impeccably presented, and contain many extra garnishings, such as wild strawberries, nasturtium leaves, and other tasty complements. Even the Home Baked Breads with sundried tomato, basil, and whipped feta are irresistible.
The extremely well-trained waiting staff are attentive, always on hand to take orders, help with selections, and present the dishes as they are served at each table. Steven and Garry are often front of house, regaling regulars, and enhancing the experience which is always an enjoyable one.
The restaurant also offers a Lunch Tapas Menu, a Fish Tasting Menu, a Veggie Menu, and a Kids Menu, as well as a Dessert Menu that includes specials like Chef Steven’s Crêpe Suzette à La Madre which is prepared tableside. Their Sunday lunches involving another menu are extremely popular so booking is essential.
For those who would like to enhance their culinary skills, Steven runs full-day ‘The Art of Cooking Classes’ at his local finca. His yacht, moored in Puerto Banús, is also available for charters featuring Michelin-style tapas.
If you have never been to Geranium, join those in the know for a dining experience you will be sure to repeat.
INFO
Geranium, Avda. de Mare Nostrum, 13, La Cala de Mijas.
Open Tuesday – Saturday from 13:00 to 15:00 for lunch and 18:00 to 22:00 for dinner. Sunday, lunch only from 13:00 to 16:00. These closing hours reflect last orders. Closed on Monday.
Tel: (+34) 670 202 257. Reservations recommended.
www.thenewgeranium.com