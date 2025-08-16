Geranium - A Dining Haven In Full Bloom

Supreme Versatility

Some of the original dishes, like the Famous Crispy Duck Salad, which was Princess Diana’s favourite, are still on the menu today. Along with an À La Carte menu for those who would rather have fewer courses and larger portions, there are three tasting menus, priced at €69, €79, and a VIP Summer Signature Tasting at €99 with six, seven, and eight dishes respectively, giving diners great flexibility in selecting to their desire. The latter, according to Steven, is “The Best eight dishes I have ever created”. Wine pairings with these, reflecting the quality of the vintages being served, are set at €35, €45, and €65, and whether you choose to have wine or not, the fare you will be served is well worth the outlay.

Our recent visit with a table of four saw us glorifying in a medley of delicious delicacies that included Lobster Salad, with avocado, mango, coconut, and lemon pearls, Beef Carpaccio with caper berries, truffle oil, and parmesan crisps, Kataifi Scallops, crispy fried with Thai relish, lemongrass foam, micro cilantro, and coriander oil, Wild Sea Bass with red chicory, pea and mint broth, Iberian ham, and lemon confit, and Steven’s Famous Beef Wellington with Rioja jus. All are impeccably presented, and contain many extra garnishings, such as wild strawberries, nasturtium leaves, and other tasty complements. Even the Home Baked Breads with sundried tomato, basil, and whipped feta are irresistible.

The extremely well-trained waiting staff are attentive, always on hand to take orders, help with selections, and present the dishes as they are served at each table. Steven and Garry are often front of house, regaling regulars, and enhancing the experience which is always an enjoyable one.