Dolphin Watching

If you like your refreshing time on the water to be a little more chilled and emotionally fulfilling, then why not head out with one of the yachts that go out into the Straits between the European and African continents to relax and enjoy the cooling breezes as you watch the Marbella coast and backdrop of mountains glide by. Look over the other way and you gaze at the amazing outlines of Gibraltar and North Africa, with clear blue skies and seagulls overhead.

And when you spot the gracious beauty of whales or dolphins swimming alongside you, it will be an experience you’ll never forget. Moments like this remain ingrained for their unique impact, and they’re both exciting and educational for the kids – a great way to get them off their mobiles for a while! It’s the summer version of a holiday excursion and Marbella offers a variety of yachts that will take you out to enjoy marvellous seascapes as the sun sets dramatically behind the rocky outlines of Gibraltar and colours the world in dramatic hues of pink, orange and gold.

www.alquilervelerosmarbella.com