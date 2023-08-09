2023 is turning out to be a hot summer, so where’s the best place to stay cool while chilling or having fun? No, not the beach – on the water! And this coast has a lot more to offer than swimming pools and beachside paddling alone. For the majority of people, interaction with water during a summer holiday on the Med is usually limited to an occasional dip in the swimming pool or some splashing around in the waves. But there’s more you can do, so much more, and it’s the best way to make the most of your holiday while also staying cool – in both senses of the word.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Royal Catamaran, Jetboat, Alquiler Veleros Marbella, Redfly Marbella and OcioAventura Cerro Gordo
Dolphin Watching
If you like your refreshing time on the water to be a little more chilled and emotionally fulfilling, then why not head out with one of the yachts that go out into the Straits between the European and African continents to relax and enjoy the cooling breezes as you watch the Marbella coast and backdrop of mountains glide by. Look over the other way and you gaze at the amazing outlines of Gibraltar and North Africa, with clear blue skies and seagulls overhead.
And when you spot the gracious beauty of whales or dolphins swimming alongside you, it will be an experience you’ll never forget. Moments like this remain ingrained for their unique impact, and they’re both exciting and educational for the kids – a great way to get them off their mobiles for a while! It’s the summer version of a holiday excursion and Marbella offers a variety of yachts that will take you out to enjoy marvellous seascapes as the sun sets dramatically behind the rocky outlines of Gibraltar and colours the world in dramatic hues of pink, orange and gold.
Jetboat Adrenalin
If you enjoy the adrenalin rush of extreme sports you have a bit of a problem right now as summer is not the ideal time to indulge in it. It’s just a little too hot to climb mountains, go careening down hillsides, zorbing (rolling down a hill in a transparent plastic ball) or running ultramarathons in the countryside. Come back later in the year for these experiences, but there’s no need to give up on high-octane excitement in the summer either, as there are water-based extreme sports that are just made for June to August.
The first one that comes to mind really is a blend of water sports and motor racing, and it happens just offshore on the Marbella coast. You’ll set out from Puerto Banús in a powerful red speed boat with a difference, something you’ll notice as the pilot turns up the heat on the open water and you begin to feel like you’ve hitched a ride in an F1 car. Flying over the water skipping the waves is one thing, but when he begins to slalom and spin around, an element of rollercoaster ride further awakens the senses. It’s not for the faint-hearted, but it’s sooooo much fun!
White Water Rafting
Another water sport that qualifies as an extreme one – with all the white-knuckle fun that comes with it – is white water rafting. The ‘white’ in water rafting comes from the froth created as a rapidly flowing river or mountain stream flows over rocks and pebbles, sometimes accelerating into an actual rapid. Sitting on the edge of an inflatable raft boat, you’ll be holding on as you paddle to steer the vessel down the right path.
What’s more, you do it as a team, so it’s important to get it right. It’s great for team building, groups of friends or families, and can easily be adapted for children, as white-water rafting is safe and fun in the hands of the team at OcioAventura Cerro Gordo. They take care of everything and make it a true experience to remember on the waters of the Río Genil. Their qualified guides will instruct and manage the excursion, including lunch at a traditional rural house in a beautiful country setting. The process also includes all the equipment you need, as well as comfortable changing rooms and showers.
Jet Ski
You’ve seen them zipping across the water like the aquatic version of Formula One while you were lying on the beach. And let’s be honest, you were just a little jealous because it looked more than a little cool, with a touch of James Bond glamour as they raced in between the yachts and rode the waves. Well, there’s no reason why you can’t try it for yourself. Jet skis are available for rent in Marbella, and if you’re the active type or a bit of a speed freak, you’ll definitely enjoy the summer version of motor sports.
Jet skiing is where water and motor sports meet, and they do so on the Mediterranean right in front of Marbella. You can choose from a variety of the latest models, and while it normally requires a licence for you to take one of these bad boys out to sea and start having fun, specialised companies make it possible to bypass this step after a short introductory instruction course because you head out under the supervision of experienced jet ski pilots. Of course, if you already have a licence, just flash it and you’re on your way.
Flyboard
If you see a guy or girl strapped in and controlling two huge water jets that propel them across the sea don’t be alarmed. They’re not a vision from a science fiction movie or an invading army of spies but rather people just like you out to have some refreshing seaside summer fun. The difference is they’ve found out about something called flyboarding, and maybe it’s time you do too.
You could remain on your beach towel or sunbed, but why not head over to Red Fly Marbella and try out this rather amazing experience. They have all the equipment you need, will give you quick and clear instructions on how to get going, and then be there as you turn on the water jets and begin to manoeuvre upwards, left and right. It will be hilariously funny until you get the hang of it, and then it’s just great fun. A creative way of being active.
Catamaran Sailing
If you love boats and boating, no visit to Marbella should go without a chance to see the fair town from the sea and enjoy some fresh air, a relaxed party atmosphere and the opportunity to get all jet-set and dive into the sea for a little post-lunch and Champagne frolic. For quite a few of us, this rather idyllic picture is out of the question because we tend to get a little green around the gills when bobbing around on the Med’s waves. However, there is some hope, for apart from taking antihistamines you may also find that sailing aboard a catamaran is a lot easier on the stomach.
Catamarans are more stable and do far less of the pitching and rolling that makes conventional single-hulled boats such a challenge on the senses. For many, it has become the much-desired cure to seasickness, opening the door to a whole new world of lifestyle leisure experiences, while those who are already happy on the waves tend to find catamarans a very exciting and enjoyable way of enjoying the fresh winds and fun options that the open sea offers.