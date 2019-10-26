Then it’s everyone’s hands to the rake to bring in the harvest. And they do rake it in with poles, nets and (gloved) hands, the way it’s always been done in the Genal.

In Galicia, Spain’s top chestnut-growing region, they’re vacuumed off the trees. While for those lucky enough to own a chestnut finca – as practically every Tomás, Ricardo and Javier in these parts has for generations – money really does grow on trees! One tree can yield 300 kilos of nuts @ €2-4 per kilo – hedgehogs from heaven! It’s a business worth €10 million annually to the Genal.

There’s a forest the equivalent of 3,500 rugby pitches to cover, none of it flat, and a full bag of chestnuts can weigh 60 kilos. The average age of villagers is over 50 but they’re fitter than most teenagers, used to scaling the vertiginous streets of their Moorish hilltop pueblos on a daily basis. However there aren’t many of them left, due to the Silicon Valley-style exodus of its young people to jobs on the coast. The head count at Igualeja’s primary school has dwindled from 260 to 60.

Thus sons and daughters are recalled from the Costa fleshpots and, infants, grandparents, everyone mucks in. It’s Europe’s earliest chestnut harvest and it’s all over in four weeks. For years the mail service in Cartajima was pants in October because the postman’s nuts came first.

So constant is the flow of chestnut-laden lorries along the ribbon-thin mountain roads that town halls put up warning signs. Be patient, enjoy the autumn landscapes and don’t look down! The Genal Valley Chestnut Cooperative in Pujerra processes some 75,000 kilos a day and the queue of locals waiting to cash in their harvest, crammed into cars, 4x4s, tractor trailers and strapped to the back of bikes lasts way past sunset.

Most people are surprised that chestnuts grow in Spain, confusing them with the horse chestnut whose toxic nuts were used by schoolkids for rowdy games of conkers in pre-PC Britain. The sweet chestnut, castanea sativa, hails from Turkey. Thanks to the travels of Alexander the Great and the Romans, who planted chestnuts for timber and made porridge from the nuts to feed their soldiers, the Iberian Peninsula is Europe’s largest exporter today.

The Genal’s microclimate is perfect for chestnut trees which thrive on its hilly slopes and acidic soils and some of its trees may well have been planted by Romans as they live to a ripe old age. The Holy Chestnut of Istán (girth 14 metres, pending Natural Monument status) is close to 1,000 years old.

In fact the hedgehogs are heaven-sent all round. Boutique lodgings and authentic restaurants are springing up in villages that until relatively recently had no telephone lines or running water and chestnut tourism is becoming a vital branch of the local economy.

From this month all the way to New Year it’s high season, and everyone will be working their nuts off!