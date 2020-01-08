Origen is a veritable classic when it comes to enjoying a great steak in the centre of town. Dressed in wood, red brick, and an open kitchen where you can see the staff at work, it is no less than a treat for meat lovers. Trendy yet casual, exquisite in quality yet laidback in spirit, it is the perfect spot for a business lunch, but is just as wonderful for couples wishing to be embraced in warmth while they enjoy a knockout meal.

On my most recent visit to Origen, the staff had me at ‘hello’, with starters that hark back to Argentinean family tradition. From sinfully creamy provolone cheese delights to grilled octopus, Criolle chorizo and picquant empanadas, a wide range of temptations elicited sounds of joy at our table, and we downed these delights with a glass of Malbec while working out whether we were in the mood for a ribeye or tenderloin steak.

In the end, the ribeye won; not surprising considering this lovely cut is packed with the strong flavour and a relatively high fat quotient that makes it so tender. We also shared a dish that is a must at Origen: the mustard honey chicken, grilled to sheer perfection in the Josper and bearing a slightly sweet taste which complements the delicious smokiness to perfection.