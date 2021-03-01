Q: You’ve never been afraid of hard work, we know that much.

RAMSAY: To become one of the best you’ve got to work with the best, and that’s exactly what I did, so as my mates were progressing into the first-team [Ramsay was a promising footballer who was on the books with Scottish soccer giants Glasgow Rangers] and getting professional contracts there I was buzzing my arse off in France, taking shit from the French, being called ‘rosbif’, all sorts of names, and “what are you doing over here?”. The harder the time I got, the more focused it made me.

Q: Talking about the way you learned your trade, it seems we live in a food and entertainment culture that makes everything look accessible and, dare I say it, even entitled, yet still there is no easy fix when it comes to making an impact. Do you agree?

RAMSAY: I don’t think there’s a problem with effort, but I do believe we have produced a culture where young people, and adults, can see that others have had what appears a very easy path into a profession or to success. Largely, they don’t see the hours, days, months and years that went into cultivating that craft – they don’t see everything that happened behind the scenes. If they did, there wouldn’t be this layer of expectation, or level of disrespect towards people who have made it. Unfortunately, what social media has given us is unparalleled access into the lives of rich and famous people, and typically what you see those people doing is whatever they’re up to in their leisure time. You are not witnessing the hard graft, so it becomes something of a distorted picture, and I do think that’s dangerous. Is there a way out of that? I don’t think so – not unless Twitter and Instagram explodes. I think the next generation needs to manage, or have managed for it, its expectations though, because some of them are totally off the scale.

Q: Were you worried about your ability to crack America?

RAMSAY: Worried? No, because that’s not in my nature. I have always had extreme confidence in myself when it comes to work, largely because I’ve achieved everything I’ve set out to achieve, so did I worry it would be a success? No. What’s more we had a few really good formats in the UK that we’d played about with, and had some real traction with, and I knew that whatever worked in the UK should work in the US, just with two or three times the scale. What did concern me and the production team were some of the intricacies and certain colloquialisms that we’d have to overcome. It’s a basic communication thing, and communication is everything on TV and in the kitchen. But did I believe it would work? Yes.

Q: Are our appetites so different?

RAMSAY: Well the one thing that unites the Brits and the Yanks is that we fucking love our food. What also unites us is the fact that, collectively, we get slagged off by so many other countries, and it is this unity we have that keeps us together, and that’s really fucking special. But beneath all of that is the fact we, genuinely, have many of the best minds in cuisine in the whole world. The French, the Italians… yes they will always be right up there, but we have joined them at the top, and it is our diversity and ability to draw in, celebrate, style and reimagine traditional global cuisine that has taken us to the next level. The French won’t do that – they’re not interested. The French want to be the French, and they’re bloody good at it. The Italians have probably the best food staples you could ever wish for, so there’s no need for them to branch out; whereas the UK and the US have always been a melting pot – if you’ll excuse the pun – for styles from around the world, and the fact now is we’re overtaking other nations because our dinner plates have a strength and a versatility that others just can’t get near. These are exciting times.