Grace in Riviera

Grace is part of the Stratomille Group, which already has successful establishments operating in Málaga – La Pala de Oro, Benalmádena – La Pala de Oro, Yucas Mare and Mar de Copas, and will shortly launch La Pala Now on Miguel Cano in Marbella and La Pala Now alongside Grace, which will offer takeaway Italian specialities and drinks.

Extensive Elegance Abounds

The arrival at Grace is impressive enough, with the plunge pool and pretty decked terrace supporting a glass igloo which can accommodate a party of up to six diners. The entry into the restaurant is even more so as the dimensions unfold before you. Masterminded by Pedro Cerdán Interiors, the architecture and décor really are a tour de force, with three distinct zones that transition from one to the other. To the right is the sophisticated bar and restaurant, with elegant tablecloth dining, plush chairs and sofa seating, highlighted with marble, wood, three dimensional effect wallpaper, beamed ceiling and geometric art.

The central partition is akin to being in a fancy continental hotel lounge, with low set circular armchairs, stools, metallic tables, and soft mosaic carpeting, highlighted in shades of navy blue and mustard yellow. The covered terrace facing the tennis courts, meanwhile, has a Japanese feel with latticed pillars, rattan lamp shades, wooden screen shelves, floor boards and tables. Diners consequently have an enviable selection of different ambiences to choose from which is one of the joys of returning here.