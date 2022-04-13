Residents on the eastern fringe of Marbella have been lamenting the lack of a gourmet restaurant following the closure of Döss and El Rancho during the pandemic. That niche has been more than amply filled by the arrival of Grace in Riviera which opened its doors last summer on the top level of the Riviera Sports Club.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR, Photography: KEVIN HORN
Grace is part of the Stratomille Group, which already has successful establishments operating in Málaga – La Pala de Oro, Benalmádena – La Pala de Oro, Yucas Mare and Mar de Copas, and will shortly launch La Pala Now on Miguel Cano in Marbella and La Pala Now alongside Grace, which will offer takeaway Italian specialities and drinks.
Extensive Elegance Abounds
The arrival at Grace is impressive enough, with the plunge pool and pretty decked terrace supporting a glass igloo which can accommodate a party of up to six diners. The entry into the restaurant is even more so as the dimensions unfold before you. Masterminded by Pedro Cerdán Interiors, the architecture and décor really are a tour de force, with three distinct zones that transition from one to the other. To the right is the sophisticated bar and restaurant, with elegant tablecloth dining, plush chairs and sofa seating, highlighted with marble, wood, three dimensional effect wallpaper, beamed ceiling and geometric art.
The central partition is akin to being in a fancy continental hotel lounge, with low set circular armchairs, stools, metallic tables, and soft mosaic carpeting, highlighted in shades of navy blue and mustard yellow. The covered terrace facing the tennis courts, meanwhile, has a Japanese feel with latticed pillars, rattan lamp shades, wooden screen shelves, floor boards and tables. Diners consequently have an enviable selection of different ambiences to choose from which is one of the joys of returning here.
Diversity Personified
Another is the diversity of the food offering. The à la carte menu features international haute cuisine involving meat, fish, pasta and rice options but there is also an extensive oriental menu, with a large variety of sushi and sashimi, prepared by Chef Willie Herrera David. The restaurant serves popular Sunday lunches from 1 – 5pm with live music and also has musicians performing live on Saturday evenings.
This being our first visit, we tried a range of options from the main menu, starting with Prawns in Panko with Kimchi Sauce which were so good we will have to order them on our next visit. There followed Iberian Pork Bao with Hoisin Sauce and Spiced Sour Cream, like an oriental version of a burger, a very satisfying Risotto with Carabineros, Glazed Salmon Thai Style with 7 Salsas – another stand out plate, and Rack of Lamb with Garlic and Rosemary Butter, which is a speciality of the house. The young chef responsible for these delicacies, Gianluca Borrelli certainly has a bright future in front of him.
Astoria Wines
Another part of the Group is the Astoria Winery and many of the wines and proseccos are personalised with the Astoria label. The Prosecco Millesimato Extra Dry, Astoria Suade Sauvignon Blanc and Astoria Il Puro Merlot proved to be great accompaniments to the different dishes we savoured. Wine lovers will find themselves spoiled for choice with the comprehensive list of wines and Champagnes.
We finished an exquisite meal with a creamy Tiramisu and delicious Cheesecake, all of us in agreement that we will be back to sample the Sushi specialities soon.
INFO
Grace in Riviera
C/ Libra, 11, Riviera del Sol. Open from 12:00 to 01:00 with the kitchen operating continuously until 23:30. Closed on Monday.
Tel: 673 916 361.
www.graceinriviera.com