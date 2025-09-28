Granada: Under The City’s Spell

As you learn the history of the city through the Alhambra, stories and facts will stay with you as you dine and shop in the city below. Honestly, you may be so entranced that you’ll want to return for a second visit before departing.

A more recent event also shaped the city’s soul: the Spanish Civil War. Granada fell quickly to Franco’s regime due to its conservative stronghold and religious institutions. The war, which claimed around 500,000 lives, was followed by a national Pacto del Olvido – a Pact of Forgetting – meant to promote reconciliation by avoiding accountability. Only in the past two dEcades have efforts to confront the era’s injustices gained momentum.

One of its most tragic losses was Federico García Lorca, the beloved poet and playwright, murdered at the war’s onset. His legacy lives on in the city – in his home, now a museum, in murals and graffiti, and most vividly, in his work. His death symbolised repression across artistic Granada and is still considered a catalyst for remembrance for the many victims who ‘disappeared’ at the hands of Nationalist forces. Lorca is a patron spirit of modern Granada: melancholic, musical, unflinching.

The Albaicín, or the Albayzín

The Alhambra has overlooked Granada throughout history, only being towered over by the picturesque Sierra Nevada mountains. As you stand looking through an arched window of the Generalife Palace connected to the gardens of the Alhambra, you will look beyond onto the white-washed buildings of the Albaicín, the old Moorish city.

Today, the bohemian quarter brims with artists’ residences, boutique hotels, and curated shops like Platonico and Chambo selling art, jewellery, ceramics, leather goods, and more. There are galleries and museums in the area well-worth a visit and dozens of plazas with Andalusian restaurants hosting guitarists who strum to the crowds all evening.

At the base of the Albaicín there are streets leading upwards lined with leather vendors and souvenir shops. Along the Paseo de los Tristes, bordering the Darro River, there are shops like Hamman Al Ándaluz where you can soak in Moorish-style baths that connect modern Granada to its Islamic past. The plaza at the end of Calle del Darro offers some of the best low-angle views of the Alhambra and plenty of restaurants to stop for a snack before making your way up to perhaps the best part of this neighborhood, its miradors.

These miradores, or viewpoints that crown the neighborhood, are scattered along the hill. San Nicolás is famous, but for an experience that feels cinematic, climb higher to Ermita de San Miguel Alto. If you’re able, go just before sunset. I took my family there one evening – we barely made it before golden hour peaked, but the panoramic view from the hill’s crest was unforgettable. I recommend taking a taxi from Plaza Nueva if you are pressed for time.

On your way down, book a flamenco performance in the cave venues of Sacromonte, the neighboring district traditionally home to Granada’s Romani community. There, centuries of rhythm, rebellion, and resilience echo off stone walls in a sensory immersion that will stay with you long after.