The Abies Pinsapo is considered the ‘national’ tree of Andalucía, yet it only grows in the Sierra de Grazalema, the Sierra de las Nieves and Sierra Bermeja. The only other country where it grows is in Morocco, though Moroccan pine cones are slightly longer and the trees boast a different hue. Grazalema is the highest point in Cádiz, home to dramatic gorges, emerald-hued firs, wild orchids and over 20 trekking routes varying in difficulty. It is the single most rained upon spot in Spain (more so that the north), with an average fall of 2,200mm. Its high moisture content is the reason why pines are able to grow in the highest altitudes (the mountain ranges stretch from 260m to 1,648m in height). Recently, scientists noted that as a result of global warming, the pines were ‘travelling upwards’, in search of the cool temperatures they need to grow. Big efforts are being made to preserve the ancient tree population (through the introduction of nouvelle watering systems) – these solve the problem of moisture during hot, dry months, but they cannot guarantee the low temperatures that will keep the pine reserve alive. Sadly, not many people are aware that we may be on the brink of losing this national treasure – which is precisely why it needs to be visited, appreciated, and protected.

Despite being ‘in the middle of nowhere’ Grazalema is home to two excellent hotels. The first is the four-star Fuerte Grazalema Hotel, reviewed this month in magazine. Luxurious yet rustic, this hotel accommodates pets and is therefore ideal for those who wouldn’t dream of going to such a stunning natural area without their dog (just think of all the fun, long walks). Equally recommendable is Hotel Molino el Puente, which is actually in Ronda rather than Grazalema. This spot is ideal for those wishing to blend cultural immersion with nature experiences, since Grazalema is just half an hour away by car. However, for those wishing to spend all their time trekking, canyoning and walking along the course of rivers, it is probably best to find accommodation within Grazalema itself.

When visiting Grazalema, your hotel will normally provide you with a list of top routes to experience. In pole position is the pinsapar (pine reserve), which you must visit alongside a registered guide. The Guardia Civil is very assiduous in Grazalema; you will come across them frequently when trekking – evidencing their determination to prevent destruction of the natural areas, forest fires, and irresponsible use of the land. At our hotel, we were recommended local company, Experiencia Outdoor. They organise a wide range of activities for nature lovers both within Grazalema and in nearby areas. The gamut of activities is huge and includes mountain biking, trekking, canyoning, kayaking, and so much more!