A Company You Can Count On

Despite having branched out into construction, windows and doors are still an important source of activity for Protec. “People give us a call and we send our technical representative to their home so we can supply a quote.”

Silvia takes me to a manufacturing area and I am surprised to see a window maker holding a six-meter-high window frame. “This is nothing compared to some of the largest ones we make,” says the designer. Thus indicating the type of high-end villas, buildings, and other projects Protec serves.

The key value that has led the Protec name from success to success, says Silvia, is dependability. The team works in close conjunction with architects. Thus ensuring all projects have appropriate building licences – a matter that has become far more stringent in the past few years.

Over the years, Protec has also built key relationships with a wide range of professionals. Plumbers, electricians, floor specialists – just about every service required to build a home. Moreover, Protec’s current projects extend from Nerja to Sotogrande, varying greatly in nature and size.

As we walk through the vast buildings in the Polígono (located in Fuengirola), Silvia introduces me to everyone. The friendly team includes window and construction specialists, admin support, workshop heads, members of the sales team, accountants, and more. The impressive home base also has a large meeting room to attend visitors. Here, high-end TVs and other tech equipment make it easy for clients to envision the way their home or building will look like.