Grupo Protec has a team of over 40 talented specialists in their fields. The company has grown from strength to strength since its establishment in 1996. Back then, CEO and founder André Jensen, who at the time worked in sales, chanced upon the opportunity to launch a company. Focused on windows and doors, Protec Ventanas S.L. was born.
Just four years later, in 2000, the company expanded into construction and Protec Construcciones S.L. was born. Today, the group has a third fundamental pillar: Protec Distribuciones. This branch focuses on the acquisition and distribution of high-quality construction products. Most of which are unavailable in Spain. As is evident, André Jensen and his wife Silvia are a forward-thinking couple. They are ready to adapt to changing and extended demands.
A History of Growth
On my recent visit to Protec, the sheer scale of their operations was impressive. They have three large warehouses and many, with many departments filled with dynamic teams of technicians. Silvia explains their technical focus. “We specialise in top quality windows and doors, with features like thermal insulation, anti-theft protection, and energy-savings.” Made-to-measure windows can help a home save up to 60 per cent of lost energy. They keep heat out in warmer months and bringing warmth in, in colder ones.
Silvia takes me through the installations, telling me about the fascinating history of Protec. “Our first big construction project was a villa in El Rosario,” she says. “We got into construction because as our client base grew, we were asked to give referrals of someone reliable to take on large-scale construction work. We knew many trusted suppliers so we began creating vital synergies with them. Today, we have a tight-knit group comprising reliable professionals in everything within the construction industry.”
International Know-How
Renovations are another big source of business for Protec. Some clients request the refurbishment of their pool and garden areas; others might need a complete change. “All our workers have ample experience in Germany, UK and Spain. As a result, they are familiar with the construction methods used abroad including those pertaining to cold/heat insulation, anti-humidity protection, etc. “We essentially provide all the construction work required, from start to finish. Thus offering a complete turnkey service so that clients do not have to worry about licences and bureaucratic matters.”
Furthermore, one of the many qualities that makes the Protec Group so fitting for the Costa del Sol is that the team is multilingual. Staff can attend to clients in a plethora of languages. These include Spanish, English, German, Portuguese, Swedish, Arabic and Russian. “We are an international company and our aim is to make construction and window selection easy for clients. Giving them the opportunity to speak in the language they are most comfortable with.”
The international nature of the company starts with André and Silvia themselves. The couple met when Silvia (who, like André, is German) was in Spain for the holidays. Her mother needed new windows, and André, who was already enjoying great success, stepped into their home and a spark was lit.
A Company You Can Count On
Despite having branched out into construction, windows and doors are still an important source of activity for Protec. “People give us a call and we send our technical representative to their home so we can supply a quote.”
Silvia takes me to a manufacturing area and I am surprised to see a window maker holding a six-meter-high window frame. “This is nothing compared to some of the largest ones we make,” says the designer. Thus indicating the type of high-end villas, buildings, and other projects Protec serves.
The key value that has led the Protec name from success to success, says Silvia, is dependability. The team works in close conjunction with architects. Thus ensuring all projects have appropriate building licences – a matter that has become far more stringent in the past few years.
Over the years, Protec has also built key relationships with a wide range of professionals. Plumbers, electricians, floor specialists – just about every service required to build a home. Moreover, Protec’s current projects extend from Nerja to Sotogrande, varying greatly in nature and size.
As we walk through the vast buildings in the Polígono (located in Fuengirola), Silvia introduces me to everyone. The friendly team includes window and construction specialists, admin support, workshop heads, members of the sales team, accountants, and more. The impressive home base also has a large meeting room to attend visitors. Here, high-end TVs and other tech equipment make it easy for clients to envision the way their home or building will look like.
Transform Your Home
Protec is a friendly, international team that is ready to take all the work of reformation or complete construction off your hands. If you simply wish to change a door or window or you are after energy-efficient solutions for your home, give them a call. The responsible team members of the Protec Group are ready to provide you many options which can transform your quality of life.
Protec Group Camino Pera de Agua 81-104 Pol. Industrial Los Perales Mijas, Málaga. Tel: 952 587 573.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN AND COURTESY OF PROTEC
