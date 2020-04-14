About Hacienda de Colchado

This estate is ensconced in Antequera, known as the ‘heart of Andalusia’ owing to its proximity to Málaga, Granada, Córdoba, and Sevilla. Antequera is home to the UNESCO-protected Dolmens site. Hacienda del Colchado itself occupies the old Counts of Colchado farmhouse – listed as a building bearing historical and patrimonial importance by the Council of Andalucía.

The Hacienda produced cereals and vines from 1679 until the start of the 19th century. Eventually, an olive-grinding mill was built, and olive trees became the Hacienda’s focal point. Most of the building boasted a Baroque air at the turn of the 18th century, with further additions taking place in the 19th century. Hacienda de Colchado measures 310 hectares, some 220 of which house old olive trees. The rest of the plantation contains newer groves. Together, the trees produce between 800,000 and 1,200,000 kg of olives per year.