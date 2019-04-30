Welcome to our 20th Anniversary edition of the most essential magazine on the Costa del Sol. Over the years, we have acquired a loyal following of international readers who love our product and we often receive great feedback from them, both locally based and from all corners of the globe. On behalf of the essential team our thanks go out to them, and to everyone else who has had any involvement with the magazine during the last two decades.

To set the mood for this special issue, we jump into a time warp to recall what technology and travel were like back when we launched in May 1999. We also look at essential then and now, and how we are evolving in the digital age.

There is a wealth of content to savour this month, with features on the World’s Healthiest Countries – Spain has just leaped Japan into first place – modern architecture, haute couture and chic décor. We also review the latest top TVs, test drive the already iconic Lamborghini Urus, and profile the lovely Lily-Rose Depp.

In terms of celebration, don’t miss our reports on Biodynamic & Ecological wines and our visits to Los Bandidos in Puerto Banús and Döss in Artola Alta, without any doubt two of the finest restaurants on the Coast.