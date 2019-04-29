Jill Lindberg Honoured

The importance of Los Bandidos to the culinary industry was palpable at the Universal Icon Prize – Gender Power Awards. At this illustrious event, Jill Lindberg was awarded one of only 12 prizes given to innovative, upstanding woman who have made a difference to science, technology, and industry. Jill’s co-awardees were aeronautical engineers, brand innovators, and social startup founders. She was the only foreigner to receive an award and true to her spirit, in her speech (“I didn’t prepare one because I didn’t think I would win”) she made them laugh. “I cannot believe I am being given this award in the company of so many intellectual women. You work hard all day and when you finish, that is when my day starts. All I do is make you food!” she said, receving energetic applause and cheering from the crowd.

Humble Beginnings

Anyone who appreciates great cuisine knows how comforting and soul-soothing it can be. Jill’s achievements range beyond this, to her innovative and enterprising spirit. She is also a risk taker – a quality that has sparked many success stories. When she opened her first restaurant (La Fondue) on the opposite end of the Port in 1976, the area was deserted and unlit. People walking along the Port would turn around at a certain point because the area was so dark. However, word got around and La Fondue was soon fully booked. Two years later, Jill (whose degree is actually in political sciences) founded Los Bandidos – a frequent jaunt for celebrities like Sean Connery and Frank Sinatra (who were golf buddies of Jill’s then-husband, Kurt).

Captain of the Ship

Jill adores travel and spends a few months each year cruising the world. However, she is never away too long, as she works every night, ensuring that everything is exactly right. “We make all our sauces in-house so I have to ensure that they are always perfect, made with the precise ingredients, the right brand of mustard or butter, etc. These details count and if you have a good palate you can tell the fine differences between dishes made one way or another.”